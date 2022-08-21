Tánaiste: Many who fought against the beliefs of Michael Collins have now accepted his approach

Many who fought against the beliefs of Michael Collins have now accepted his approach, the Tánaiste is expected to say during an historic Béal na Bláth event in west Cork today.

Both Leo Varadkar and Taoiseach Micheál Martin are due to address the Michael Collins centenary commemoration this afternoon.

While organisers have said they hope the decision to invite the Fianna Fáil leader will help heal the wounds of the past, it is expected that Mr Varadkar will tell the thousands due to attend that “others fought on for decades,” against the Treaty “only to accept Collins’ approach almost a hundred years later.”

“Unlike others, whose defining idea was the achievement of the Republic, who found themselves unable to compromise to bring it into existence, Collins viewed freedom in a different way,” Mr Varadkar is expected to say.

“He saw it as something that was more than simply a description. To have real meaning, it had to be felt and experienced and lived.” In his speech, Mr Varadkar will cite the principles Mr Collins gave his life for.

“These are the foundation stones of our State: the right of all nations to self-determination; democracy and the democratic institutions; freedom both personal and political; the rule of law; respect for others; and the unshakeable belief that Ireland can be ‘a shining light’ onto the world.”

He will tell the large crowd expected to attend that Civil wars, by their very nature, “leave a bitterness which it can take a very long time to heal”.

“Undoubtedly the Irish Civil War was such a conflict and left a painful legacy which stunted our development in the years that followed.”

“Michael Collins never intended his legacy to be the last word on Irish freedom. Instead, he gave us the freedom to find our own path to it. On the centenary of his death, we pay tribute on behalf of a grateful nation and join together to say, ‘Thank you’. Michael Collins’ life was Ireland. His legacy is Ireland too,” the Tánaiste is expected to say.