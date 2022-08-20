Cyclist in his 60s dies in Kildare after collision with tractor 

Cyclist in his 60s dies in Kildare after collision with tractor 

The cyclist died following a collision with a tractor. Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses. Picture: Damien Storan

Sat, 20 Aug, 2022 - 17:29
Eimer McAuley

A cyclist in his 60s has died following a collision with a tractor in Clane, Co Kildare, this morning. 

At 8.15am, gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision on Millicent Rd in Clane, which involved a pedal cyclist and a tractor.

The cyclist was fatally injured in the collision and pronounced dead at the scene. His body was then taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital. 

The road has now reopened following a technical examination. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time to come forward. 

A garda spokesperson said: "Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area between 8am and 8.30am this morning and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage are asked to make this available to gardaí."

Anyone with information can contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Road accidentPlace: Clane
