Met Éireann issue advisory for entire country as heatwave set to last all week

A weather advisory for the whole country has been issued for hot temperatures over the coming days.

The advisory is effective immediately and will remain in place until Monday, August 15.

According to Met Éireann, Ireland will experience a hot spell developing from Wednesday and continuing through the week and the weekend.

It is expected that daytime temperatures will reach the mid to high 20s and will remain uncomfortably warm overnight.

The forecaster will monitor the situation and provide updates throughout the heatwave.

Sun and water safety

The public is urged to take care during the hot spell as UV levels will be high, especially under clear skies.

There will be a risk of heat stress, particularly among the more vulnerable in our communities. Be sure to check in on vulnerable and older family members and neighbours.

People are advised to wear appropriate clothing, seek shade during the hottest part of the day - between 11am and 3pm - wear sunglasses and wear suitable SPF.

Adults are recommended to apply at least SPF 30 while children should be given SPF 50.

Those seeking to cool off by heading to the beach are reminded to respect the water.

If swimming do so on a lifeguarded beach and don't go to secluded areas or places where it will be difficult to spot you.

Young children should not use inflatable toys in the sea as they can rapidly be swept away from the shore.

Kevin Rahill, RNLI water safety lead said people should tell someone where you are going and what time you will be back.

“If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live: lean back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat. Control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety.

“For those going afloat, wear a lifejacket or personal flotation device and carry a reliable means of raising the alarm such as a VHF radio or mobile phone.

“Go prepared by checking the weather forecast and tide times, tell someone where you are going and what time you will be back, and importantly, what to do if you do not arrive back on time.

“Should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”