Almost 3,000 motorists caught speeding over August bank holiday weekend

Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hillman said the increased number of road deaths reported so far in 2022 is 'alarming'. File Picture: PA

Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 21:39
Steven Heaney

Almost 3,000 motorists were caught speeding during a nationwide policing operation over the August bank holiday weekend.

The Garda operation took place from 7am on Thursday, July 28, until 7am on Wednesday, August 3. Over this time period, 2,937 motorists were detected speeding.

Gardaí established 810 mandatory intoxicant checkpoints across the country, resulting in 173 people being arrested for drink- or drug-driving.

A further 180 people were hit with fixed charge offences for using their mobile phone while driving, and 47 were issued to motorists for not wearing their seatbelts.

One person was also killed in a road accident during the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths on Irish roads so far this year to 96.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hillman said the increased number of road deaths reported so far in 2022 is "alarming".

I would like to thank all those road users who endeavoured to improve the safety of our roads this August bank holiday weekend, unfortunately there are people who continue to disregard the safety messages," she said.

“There were lifesaver detections over the bank holiday weekend.

“An Garda Síochána remains committed to ensuring compliance with road traffic legislation to improve safety on our roads for all road users.”

