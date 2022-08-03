Temperature records broken at nine weather stations across the country last month

Nine of Ireland's weather stations recorded their highest-ever July temperature last month, according to a new report.

Overall, last month was exceptionally hot and dry. Ultimately, the recent heatwave saw the mercury reach 33.0 degrees at at the weather station in Dublin's Phoenix Park on Monday, July 18.

This temperature was just .3 degrees below Ireland's all-time high, recorded at Kilkenny Castle in 1887. And though this record itself has been questioned by some climate experts, Met Éireann insists it still stands.

According to Met Éireann's Climate Statement for July, eight other weather stations recorded their highest-ever daily maximum temperature for any month on record on July 18.

They were:

31.9 degrees at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin (record length 58 years);

31.4 degrees at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon (length 14 years);

31.0 degrees at Gurteen in Co Tipperary (length 14 years);

30.8 degrees at Ballyhaise, Co Cavan (length 17 years);

30.5 degrees at Athenry, Co Galway (length 12 years);

30.5 degrees at Dunsany, Co Meath (length 48 years);

30.4 degrees at Mullingar, Co Westmeath (length 72 years);

and 29.6 degrees at Dublin Airport, Co Dublin (length 80 years).

One station other station, at Shannon Airport in Co Clare, also saw its highest July daily maximum temperature on record with an air temperature of 30.8 degrees, breaking a record dating back 76 years.

Met Éireann estimates that last month was, on average, much hotter and drier than any pervious July. Last month's temperatures ranged from 0.1 degrees (at Markree Castle in Co Sligo) to 1.7 degrees (at the Phoenix Park) above normal.

The weather station at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, which saw no rainfall for a period of three weeks last month. Picture: Met Éireann

ln terms of rainfall, the report found that all monthly totals across the country were below their 1981-2010 long-term average. Shannon Airport recorded just 20.7mms of rain last month, its lowest July total since 1989.

Six other weather stations experienced no rainfall last month for periods ranging between 17 and 21 days.

There were:

17 days at Claremorris, Co Mayo;

19 days at Athenry, Co Galway;

20 days at Ballyhaise, Co Cavan;

21 days at Oak Park, Co Carlow;

21 days at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon;

and 21 days at Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Outlook for the rest of the week

As for the outlook for the rest of this week, the forecaster says high pressure will gradually build over the country during this evening, Thursday, Friday, and over the weekend.

Overall, there will be a good deal of dry weather with temperatures gradually increasing into the high teens.

Thursday and Friday will be dry with good sunny spells in most places. There will however be a few passing showers, mainly in the northwest. Temperatures will range between 14 and 18 degrees in a light to moderate northwest breeze.

Saturday and Sunday too look set to be dry, though there may be some isolated showers in Ulster and Connacht, particularly near the coast. Weekend temperatures will range between 16 and 21 degrees.