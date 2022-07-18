Parts of Cork at risk of drought as Ireland set to see temperatures hit 32C

People are being urged to take care in the sun and the water as temperatures could hit 32C today.

A status yellow high-temperature warning is in place with Ireland facing another sweltering day.

Temperatures will generally be up in the high 20s with some areas surpassing 30C and possibly hitting up to 32C.

Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far but that is sure to change today.

The highest temperature in the country yesterday was recorded in Phoenix Park in Dublin where the mercury hit 29.3C.

Mount Dillon in Roscommon reached 28.7C and Shannon Airport recorded a maximum of 28.5C.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather said today could see a new all-time highest temperature record set.

"There is certainly a chance that we could see the all-time records of 33.3C broken. We will get very close to it, whether we get over that record it is hard to know," said Mr O'Reilly.

"It will be all eyes on the Phoenix Park weather station where it is most likely to see the record although we could see it in some other areas."

According to Met Éireann, the record for July is 32.3 in Elphine, Co Roscommon in 2006.

Tonight, conditions will remain very warm and humid staying above 14 to 18 but could be warmer in the east.

It will be mainly dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells although the west might see some showers by morning.

Irish Water is warning that there are 12 areas currently at risk of drought including Cork and Tipperary.

The utility said that since the middle of last week, it has seen a noticeable increase in water demand "particularly in seaside resorts and agricultural areas with demand likely to remain high through July and August".

The areas most at risk of drought are mainly in the Midlands and southeast of the country including:

Clonakilty, Roberts Cove, Whitechurch and Coppeen in Cork

Bennettsbridge and Clogh Castlecomer in Kilkenny

Coalbrook in Tipperary

Wexford Town and Bunclody in Wexford

Inis Oirr in Galway and Swan in Laois

Irish Water said that in areas affected it has implemented measures "such as tankering and/or night time restrictions to protect supplies and ensure water keeps flowing to homes and businesses".

"Irish Water is also closely monitoring a number of other schemes including Letterkenny in Donegal and areas in West Galway, Cork, Limerick and Waterford."

Staying sun safe

People should try to keep in the shade when outdoors and ensure that they are well hydrated. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Meanwhile, people are advised to take extra care during the short heatwave as such high temperatures can cause heat stress.

Time in the sun should be limited during the hottest parts of the day - between 11am and 3pm. With a high UV index, people should wear appropriate SPF and remember to reapply throughout the day and after swimming.

Family and friends are encouraged to check in on vulnerable people to ensure that they are staying safe and hydrated.

Professor Mike Tipton said the impact of the heat on our bodies can cause a range of issues.

"It is not just the temperature, it is definitely the duration and the fact that you don't get any respite overnight," said Prof Tipton.

"So you also end up with people becoming sleep deprived and there is a cumulative dehydration which compounds the problems."

Tips for keeping cool include keeping windows closed during the day when it is hottest and then opening them at night when the weather is cooler.

Keep curtains closed in rooms that receive the most morning and afternoon sun.

People should try to keep in the shade when outdoors and ensure that they are well hydrated.

Pets are also at risk during spells of extreme heat and owners should take steps to ensure they don't get overheated.

"You could consider skipping a walk altogether and instead enjoy some cool activities indoors or in the shade in the garden," said Rachel Groake, who is a vet with Dog's Trust.

"Another idea might be to use cold treats from the fridge for added moisture or making ice lollies from pet-friendly ingredients."

Water safety

"Swimmers should never swim alone and make sure that if you are swimming that your activity is being monitored by another person - ideally, from the shore." Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The Irish Coastguard is warning people not to swim in an area they are not familiar with.

Four people have drowned since the start of the extended dry spell over the past week after a man in his 50s died after falling into the water off the Kerry coast on Sunday night.

The brother of a 14-year-old boy who died while swimming on a beach in Sutton in Dublin last week is urging people to be cautious.

Pasias Lulendo says we need to look out for each other at the beach and hopes that by sharing his brother's story he can raise awareness about the importance of water safety.

"I'm not telling people to be scared. All I want is for people to be more aware and more cautious," said Mr Lulendo.

"We need to know where our kids are, where our friends are."

Gerard O'Flynn from Coastguard Operations says people need to ensure their safety on the water.

"The principal message is for people to take care of their own personal safety," said Mr O'Flynn.

"Swimmers should never swim alone and make sure that if you are swimming that your activity is being monitored by another person - ideally, from the shore."

He said that there are people who may want to try "unusual waterways" but they should stay away from them as they are not safe.

People who are going out on boats or kayaks should always wear a lifejacket.

UK to feel 'ferocious heat'

A view of people on the beach in Margate, Kent. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

London is predicted to be hotter than the Caribbean, the Western Sahara and popular holiday destinations in Europe as temperatures soar.

The UK Met Office has forecast the capital could see highs of 38C when the heatwave sweeps across England.

College of Paramedics chief executive Tracy Nicholls said the “ferocious heat” the UK is predicted to experience over the next few days could have a detrimental effect on people.

The rise in temperatures has forced the UK Health Security Agency to issue a level 4 heat-health alert – described as an “emergency” – while the Met Office has issued the UK’s first red extreme heat warning, with both running from Monday to Wednesday.

It could hit 40C in some parts which would mark a UK first.

Scientists at the Met Office have said the 40C prediction is a result of climate change, warning that the 40C figure “could be as much as 10 times more likely in the current climate than under a natural climate unaffected by human influence”.

The British AA is warning of melting roads and trains are running at reduced speeds.

Wildfires rage on in Europe

A firefighter works in front of flames during a wildfire in the Sierra de la Culebra in the Zamora Provence over the weekend. Picture: Emilio Fraile/Europa Press via AP

Fifteen parts of France have been escalated to their highest alert level for extreme temperatures.

Wildfires have been causing total devastation in the country over the weekend, and continue to rage in the South West.

Over 16,000 people have been evacuated from the Gironde region as nine firefighting aircraft battle the blaze there.

In dramatic images posted online, a wall of black smoke could be seen rolling towards the Atlantic on a stretch of Bordeaux’s coast that is prized by surfers from around the world. Flames raced across trees abutting a broad sandy beach, as planes flew low to suck up water from the ocean. Elsewhere, smoke blanketed the skyline above a mass of singed trees in images shared by French firefighters.

In Spain, firefighters supported by military brigades tried to stamp out over 30 fires consuming forests spread across the country.

Spain’s National Defence Department said that “the majority” of its firefighting aircraft had been deployed to reach the blazes, many of which were in rugged, hilly terrain that was difficult for ground crews to access.

Drought conditions in the Iberian Peninsula had made it particularly susceptible to wildfires — some caused by lightning, others by accident, and some set intentionally — after a mass of hot air blew up from Africa.

Fire season has hit parts of Europe earlier than usual this year after a dry, hot spring that the European Union has attributed to climate change. Some countries are experiencing extended droughts, while many are sweltering in heatwaves.

Thousands have been forced to flee flames in Greece and Portugal too.

- Additional reporting by PA