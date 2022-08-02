Former High Court president Peter Kelly resigns from Dubai court

Former High Court president Peter Kelly has decided to resign as a judge of the Dubai International Financial Centre courts following his controversial appointment.
This comes just days after former Irish chief justice Frank Clarke announced he had resigned as a judge of the Court of Appeal of the same courts.
The judges, who were appointed last week, were criticised for accepting the roles as the UAE has a poor human rights record.
Mr Kelly said he did “not want this controversy to disrupt my future time in retirement”.