Former High Court president Peter Kelly resigns from Dubai court

Former president of the High Court Peter Kelly: Resigned from controversial Dubai role. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 20:00
Conor Capplis

Former High Court president Peter Kelly has decided to resign as a judge of the Dubai International Financial Centre courts following his controversial appointment.

This comes just days after former Irish chief justice Frank Clarke announced he had resigned as a judge of the Court of Appeal of the same courts.

The judges, who were appointed last week, were criticised for accepting the roles as the UAE has a poor human rights record.

Mr Kelly said he did “not want this controversy to disrupt my future time in retirement”.

Person: Peter Kelly
