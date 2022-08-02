Dublin Airport reports successful bank holiday weekend following summer chaos

Dublin Airport bosses say the bank holiday weekend was hugely successful in terms of passenger movement.

Over 400,000 passengers passed through the airport between Friday and Monday.

Following several months of travel chaos at the airport which saw passengers queuing for hours and many missing their flights, there was apprehension about whether it would cope with the demand of the August bank holiday.

Graeme McQueen, a spokesperson for the airport's operator Daa, said the check-in times have been dramatically reduced.

"On Monday, we had over 50,000 passengers flying out and nobody took longer than 25 minutes to get through security," he said.

"A really good performance and it has been a really good month for all of July.

"We are happy with the progress that we are making and we are confident that that is going to continue on into August."

Mr McQueen said the hiring of more staff in the coming weeks will reduce delays even further.

Staffing levels are "in and around" where they were in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic effectively shut down the aviation sector.

An additional 50 additional staff are set to be recruited during August.

"That is going to put us in a good place for the rest of the summer and on into the rest of the year."

Mr McQueen said anyone flying out from Dublin Airport over the coming months should be confident that they will see a much-improved performance from the airport.

Meanwhile, in England, British Airways has reportedly suspended selling short-haul flights from Heathrow for at least a week.

Last month, Heathrow announced a cap on passenger numbers with no more than 100,000 daily departing passengers permitted until September 11.

Many passengers flying to and from the UK’s busiest airport have suffered severe disruption in recent months, with long security queues and baggage system breakdowns.