Dublin Airport reports successful bank holiday weekend following summer chaos

Dublin Airport reports successful bank holiday weekend following summer chaos

Graeme McQueen said anyone flying out from Dublin Airport over the coming months should be confident that they will see a much-improved performance from the airport.

Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 09:58
Michelle McGlynn

Dublin Airport bosses say the bank holiday weekend was hugely successful in terms of passenger movement.

Over 400,000 passengers passed through the airport between Friday and Monday.

Following several months of travel chaos at the airport which saw passengers queuing for hours and many missing their flights, there was apprehension about whether it would cope with the demand of the August bank holiday.

Graeme McQueen, a spokesperson for the airport's operator Daa, said the check-in times have been dramatically reduced.

"On Monday, we had over 50,000 passengers flying out and nobody took longer than 25 minutes to get through security," he said.

"A really good performance and it has been a really good month for all of July.

"We are happy with the progress that we are making and we are confident that that is going to continue on into August."

Mr McQueen said the hiring of more staff in the coming weeks will reduce delays even further.

Staffing levels are "in and around" where they were in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic effectively shut down the aviation sector.

An additional 50 additional staff are set to be recruited during August.

"That is going to put us in a good place for the rest of the summer and on into the rest of the year."

Mr McQueen said anyone flying out from Dublin Airport over the coming months should be confident that they will see a much-improved performance from the airport.

Meanwhile, in England, British Airways has reportedly suspended selling short-haul flights from Heathrow for at least a week.

Last month, Heathrow announced a cap on passenger numbers with no more than 100,000 daily departing passengers permitted until September 11.

Many passengers flying to and from the UK’s busiest airport have suffered severe disruption in recent months, with long security queues and baggage system breakdowns.

Read More

Cannabis report: 'Black markets don't do age verification' – Users make the case for law reform

More in this section

Rumours of rural Ireland's decline are greatly exaggerated, as co-operative shops, cafés, and pubs open in remote villages Rumours of rural Ireland's decline are greatly exaggerated, as co-operative shops, cafés, and pubs open in remote villages
In the Hospital Sick Male Patient Sleeps on the Bed. Heart Rate Monitor Equipment is on His Finger. Numbers waiting for ED treatment for more than 24 hours treble 
David Trimble funeral David Trimble receives the respect in death he deserved in life, funeral told
#Dublin Airport
<p>Showers, some of which will be heavy and possibly thundery, will continue in Munster and south Leinster throughout the morning. Picture: Andy Gibson.</p>

Rainfall warning cancelled by Met Éireann but wet weather to continue

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Salad Food Dish

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Listen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices