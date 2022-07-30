Charlie McConalogue bids to allay farmers' fears over impact of emissions cut

Charlie McConalogue bids to allay farmers' fears over impact of emissions cut

Writing in the 'Irish Examiner', Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says he believes the emissions target 'reflects a very challenging but ultimately achievable ambition'. File picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 02:00
Rachel Martin, Farming Editor

The production of high-quality meat and milk protein will remain the “bedrock of Irish agriculture” two decades from now, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has insisted in an exclusive op-ed for the 'Irish Examiner'

Referring to the Government’s newly-agreed sectoral emissions targets, Mr McConalogue wrote:  “While this marks a further step up and ambition, we can be comfortable in the knowledge that the sector will deliver and will continue to produce world-class products.”

Mr McConalogue also highlighted his wish that Irish agriculture maintains its position as a food exporting nation.

However, just a day after the targets’ public announcement, many Irish farming families have expressed concern about their future, after it was revealed that sequestration from their hedgerows, and green energy produced on-farm using agricultural byproducts will not count towards the sector’s emissions targets.

On Thursday, after weeks of stalemate, ministers finally agreed to halve Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050 at the latest.

As part of this agreement, agriculture will be required to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030, compared to the 2018 baseline levels.

Farmers fear that, like their peers in the Netherlands, they will be required to cut their herd numbers or cull cows — something they say will damage the viability of many of Ireland’s small, family-run farms.

No Irish industry groups have formally suggested taking disruptive action. However, some Irish farmers have warned they could also be prepared to take the “Dutch approach”.

Hundreds of farmers in the Netherlands have taken to the streets in recent weeks protesting the Dutch Government’s plans to reduce fertiliser use and halve livestock numbers by 2030.

There, hundreds of farmers have obstructed motorways with their tractors, dumping manure as roadblocks, and burning dumped tyres and hay on public highways.

Transport is the only sector facing maximum carbon cuts

Carbon EmissionsAgricultureFarming#SustainabilityClimate changePlace: IrelandPerson: Charlie McConalogue
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

