Charlie McConalogue: I back farmers to meet the emissions targets

It is just over 100 years since the first combustion tractor engine rolled into an Irish field. In the proceeding 100 years, our great agri-food sector has evolved into a hub of technology, research and continuous development.

Even Henry Ford, who can trace his roots to a farm in West Cork, and developed the truly pioneering Fordson T tractor, could hardly have imagined the progress that the agriculture sector has made in the past century.

The agri-food sector is engaged in some of the most exciting and innovative research in relation to climate and the environment. It is a hive of innovation and development. This work is supported by funding from my department and is being carried out by a variety of research bodies, including our State agricultural research and development agency, Teagasc.

In 1900, agriculture in Ireland was underdeveloped compared to our urban and more industrialised neighbours. But this changed dramatically in the 20th century with agriculture going through a series of evolutions and, indeed, revolutions since then.

The tractor replaced the horse. The combine replaced the thrasher. Even when baled silage and wrapping became the new kid on the block in the mid-1980s, this seemed like a monumental change to a lot of farmers.

There were plenty who said: “it couldn’t be done, it can’t happen.” But it could be done. It did happen. That is why we should look forward with ambition to reaching our 2030 climate target.

Emissions targets

In response to the climate crisis, this Government agreed to halve Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050 at the latest.

On Thursday, the Government agreed ceilings for emissions from each sector of the economy.

These set the maximum limits on greenhouse gas emissions from each sector until the end of this decade. As its contribution to the overall 51% cut in emissions, the agriculture sector will be required to reduce its emissions by 25% by 2030, compared to 2018 levels.

The Programme for Government and the Climate Act both recognise the special economic and social role of agriculture. The Government decision establishes ambitious targets for emissions reduction right across the board but recognises the importance of sustainable food production.

I believe this target reflects a very challenging but ultimately achievable ambition for the sector. There are already actions identified which will contribute to reducing emissions.

These are being embraced by farmers as we speak, whilst, as I said earlier, scientific and technological solutions are also evolving, supported by our research funding. I am confident that breakthroughs in areas like feed additives will provide a viable implementable solution over the next number of years.

Agriculture's 'vaccine moment'

Agriculture is set to have its vaccine moment. We are on the precipice of developing technology that will play a crucial role in reducing our emissions over the course of the decade. There is also a clear recognition of the key role the agriculture can and will play in relation to decarbonising our energy system.

As well as making rapid developments in technologies, there will be significant opportunities like Anaerobic Digestion (AD), Solar and Forestry which will provide opportunity for farmers who wish to consider additional income sources, whilst contributing to our energy systems.

Working with colleagues across Government, my priority now is to ensure that the correct policy framework for the reduction of emissions is put in place.

At the end of the decade, a significant portion of the people reading this article either on their phones or at the kitchen table with an electric kettle on in the background, could be powered using electricity generated on Irish farms. Food processors could be using heat generated by grass and animal and food waste.

This is a very exciting prospect.

Ireland’s food produce has an international reputation that is second to none. The emissions reduction target we have agreed for agriculture aligns with our environmental ambition and with consumer expectations, but at the same time ensures that we continue to produce the high-quality food that a growing world population requires.

The sector has been on a journey regarding emissions reduction for the last number of years. While the sectoral emissions ceiling marks a further step-up in ambition, we can be comfortable in the knowledge that the sector will deliver and will continue to produce world-class products.

It has always been my priority that we have an economically, socially and environmentally sustainable rural economy, supporting family farms in contributing to our overall climate ambition and leaving no-one behind.

AgClimatise

I am very proud that the agriculture sector is the first sector in Ireland to produce a credible roadmap transitioning the sector towards our long-term ambition of climate neutrality by 2050, fully in line with Programme for Government commitments. The roadmap – AgClimatise – will continue to play a pivotal role as we move forward on this journey.

But it is fair to say that we must step up the ambition within AgClimatise and do even more. As I have always done, I will engage meaningfully with farmers and their representatives to chart this roadmap towards 2030.

This will be a decade of change for Irish agriculture, but I can assure farm families that in 10 years’ time, even in 20 years’ time and beyond, the production of high-quality meat and milk protein will remain the bedrock of Ireland’s agri-food industry.

This will be backed by our own ambition for a vibrant tillage sector too. We have set ourselves an ambitious target for the next decade but it is achievable.

The setting of the cross-sectoral targets by the Government is not the end of the journey, it is not even the beginning of one. Farmers and this sector have been on a pathway to reduce emissions for many years, but we are now stepping up those ambitions.

I will back farm families and this Government will too over the course of the next decade to reach our ambitious targets.

We will support you every step of the way.