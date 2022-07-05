Dutch farmers protest by blocking supermarket distribution centres

At the heart of the protest are targets introduced last month to reduce harmful nitrogen compounds by 2030
Dutch farmers block a food distribution with a tractor in Woerden, Netherlands. Picture: Robin Utrecht

Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 16:46

Dutch farmers angered by government plans that may require them to use less fertiliser and reduce livestock took part in protests this week in the Netherlands by blocking supermarket distribution hubs in several cities.

At the heart of the protest are targets introduced last month to reduce harmful nitrogen compounds by 2030, the latest attempt to tackle a problem that has plagued the country for years. Reductions are necessary in emissions of nitrogen oxides from farm animal manure and from the use of ammonia in fertiliser, the government says, estimating a 30% reduction in livestock is needed.

High-intensity farming of cows, pigs and other animals has made the Netherlands Europe's leading emitter of the substances. Construction and traffic also contribute.

Dutch and European courts have ordered the Dutch government to address the problem. Farmers say they have been unfairly singled out and have criticised the government's approach. Monday's protest is widely supported by farmers' groups but not centrally organised.

Previous rounds of protests have included unruly demonstrations outside the homes of politicians and lawmakers — which drew condemnation from Prime Minister Mark Rutte and did not increase public support for the cause.

In 2020, the government set a national speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour in an attempt to ease emissions.

Construction projects are now routinely delayed due to difficulties obtaining licences covering emission of nitrogen compounds.

Reuters

