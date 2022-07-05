Dutch farmers protest by blocking supermarket distribution centres

Dutch farmers angered by government plans that may require them to use less fertiliser and reduce livestock took part in protests this week in the Netherlands by blocking supermarket distribution hubs in several cities.

At the heart of the protest are targets introduced last month to reduce harmful nitrogen compounds by 2030, the latest attempt to tackle a problem that has plagued the country for years. Reductions are necessary in emissions of nitrogen oxides from farm animal manure and from the use of ammonia in fertiliser, the government says, estimating a 30% reduction in livestock is needed.