Wind energy body calls for An Bord Pleanála reform in order to reach climate change targets

The Government has committed to a 40% increase in targets for offshore wind farm energy by 2030 but industry experts have warned that projects are still being bogged down by planning delays.

Wind farm energy production will increase from 5 Gigawatts to 7GW per year by 2030, under the latest government proposals to ease the country's reliance on fossil fuels to meet climate change targets.

The industry group Wind Energy Ireland (WEI) said there is the capacity to easily exceed the targets but warned that such aspirations can only be met if there is a significant shift in government policies and planning bureaucracy.

“Our members have a project pipeline of significantly bigger than 7GW,” said Noel Cunniffe, chief executive of Wind Energy Ireland. “We have the investment, the skills and the expertise to respond to this call to action from the Government.

The group said although planning applications for wind farms must be decided within 18 weeks, the average time for a decision is more than a year. The group called for a reform of An Bord Pleanála (ABP) amid significant planning delays which are slowing Ireland’s transition to renewable energy sources.

Mr Cunniffe called on Minister Darragh O’Brien to instruct ABP to “give priority to renewable energy projects and grid reinforcements”.

“If we are serious about this new target, we need more power lines and underground cables to get power from the wind farms and solar farms which will generate it to the homes, farms and businesses that will need it,” he said.

He said wind energy has provided 37% of Ireland’s energy so far this year and has “insulated Irish electricity consumers from the worst of the fossil fuel-driven rise in gas prices”.

Government ambitions to increase the number of offshore wind farms in the coming decade have been welcomed by industry leaders with a caveat to prioritise renewable energy planning applications.

According to the report: "Gas Networks Ireland also secured approval from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities to proceed, in certain cases, with advanced design works for strategic generation projects prior to the execution of contracts. Gas Networks Ireland expects to execute multiple Transmission connection contracts during 2022 and the proceeding years to support the development of flexible gas-fired power generation plant."

Ervia

Meanwhile, Ervia, previously known as Bord Gais, has recorded a profit before tax of €82m in a year when it said 2,726 homeowners switched from other fuels to natural gas.

Ervia distributes pipeline natural gas, water services and other services around the country and in its latest annual report, it stressed the pivotal role in energy supply, even as gas prices spiral.

According to the report, which has been laid before the Oireachtas: "Gas continues to be a major contributor to electricity supplies, generating 46% of Ireland's electricity. The variability of fuel types in the electricity generation mix, particularly wind and solar, saw gas electricity generation peaking at 84% of demand during 2021, reiterating the importance of having a flexible and reliable gas supply."

Regarding the 2,726 homeowners who switched to natural gas, Ervia said: "The majority of these customers also installed solar technologies to compliment the solution with renewable electricity generation."

Ervia also responded to 14,646 suspected gas escapes carbon monoxide issues and incidents within an average of 29 minutes last year and saw a fall in the number of complaints it received.