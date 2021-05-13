Renewable gas 'essential' to Ireland's climate action targets, report says 

Hydrogen is likely to play a greater part than previously thought in Ireland’s efforts to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with natural gas and carbon storage continuing to play an important role, an EU energy group report has said.

The independent consultants’ report was produced for some of Europe’s leading energy and utility companies including Gas Networks Ireland parent Ervia.

It said renewable gases, such as hydrogen and biomethane, will play “a key role” in Ireland’s climate protection plans, even allowing for higher input from renewable energy sources like wind and solar power.

A key way of producing hydrogen is to produce it from excess offshore wind.

Cork-based company Simply Blue Energy – which has plans for floating offshore wind farms near Clare and Cork – sees huge opportunities for wind and hydrogen production.

Ervia CEO Cathal Marley said Gas Networks Ireland is committed to playing a central role in addressing climate change through the decarbonisation of Ireland’s gas network.

“Climate change is one of the most urgent global challenges, and failure to tackle it will have significant repercussions for everyone," he said.

“Carbon emissions are a major contributor to climate change and must be significantly reduced. Ireland has committed to a net-zero 2050. Using the existing gas network and renewable gases, such as biomethane which has already been introduced onto Ireland’s gas network and hydrogen, to reduce emissions enhances Ireland’s energy security and achieves this goal at the lowest cost and least disruption,” Mr Marley said.

Earlier this week, the OECD said Ireland will find it “challenging” to meet its 2030 climate improvement targets and must invest more in its renewable energy sector and environmental-focused R&D.