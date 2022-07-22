Group of 20 Irish charities call for new measures to end energy poverty

A group of 20 charities has submitted a proposal to Government for a new energy poverty strategy amid worries that spiralling costs will hit an increasing number of already stressed households this winter.

Signatories to the proposal include Age Action, Community Law & Mediation, Flac, Pavee Point, St Vincent de Paul, and Threshold.

The strategy calls for Government to introduce an energy poverty act next year with the aim of eradicating energy poverty, and also changes to how energy poverty is measured and then addressed.

The group said there needed to be a move away from "the expenditure" method of measurement, such as if a household spends 10% or more of its disposable income on energy, it is considered to be in energy poverty, and to instead take into account the additional financial burden often shouldered by older people, those who live with long-term health conditions, and people with a disability.

It also wants a more subjective method applied that relies on self-reported data on a household's ability to keep a home warm, factoring in utility arrears and the ability to transition to sustainable sources of energy, all based on the first-hand views of those affected.

The group also wants the plan to align with climate considerations, such as eradicating both energy poverty and energy pollution at the same time by increasing retrofitting and energy efficiency measures directed at households experiencing energy poverty.

The recommendations for a new energy poverty strategy have been submitted to Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.

The group cited the huge rise in energy costs and said "the absence of coherent strategy and long-term planning on energy poverty has left low-income households and vulnerable groups particularly exposed to the latest energy price shocks.

With almost one-third of Irish households currently living in energy poverty, a record high, short-term and ad-hoc efforts to address energy poverty are no longer adequate."

Rose Wall, chief executive of Community Law & Mediation, said: “Energy poverty and related cost-of-living issues will dominate Budget 2023 and beyond, so it is vital that a comprehensive framework is put in place now to accurately measure, monitor and tackle energy poverty.

"That is why we are calling for a new energy poverty strategy as a matter of urgency. Access to adequate levels of energy is a precondition to the realisation of many rights impacting people’s lives, health and living standards”

Bernard Joyce, director of the Irish Traveller Movement said: "Energy poverty has long been a significant issue for Travellers. In 2019, national Traveller MABS [Money Advice and Budgeting Service] research found that 77% of Travellers living in mobile homes were experiencing energy poverty, putting families under severe pressure to meet their basic needs. This has just been compounded by recent energy cost increases and inflation."

According to Ann-Marie O’Reilly, policy officer with Threshold: “Energy poverty, thermal comfort in the home and the reduction of carbon emissions are as much issues for private renters as they are for other households. There can be no delay in the delivery of a new energy poverty strategy which addresses the needs of all households no matter their tenure.”