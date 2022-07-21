Climate targets still achievable despite resistance from some sectors, Martin says

The size of carbon emissions show the "enormous challenge" Ireland faces, the Taoiseach says.

A report issued today by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that Irish emissions have jumped almost 5% in the last year.

However, despite agriculture making up 37.5% of those emissions, the Taoiseach did not commit to higher sectoral emissions targets for farmers. The sector will have between 22% and 30% reductions set as its goal in upcoming targets with the final goal to be decided by Government.

"I think it's not just agriculture. I think transport was quite high, and other sectors, the energy sector was particularly high. And we now have challenges.

"Covid has kind of created difficulties in terms of going up and down in a volatile way in terms of emissions, but now with the prolonging and extension of coal-burning generation, that in itself will create short-term challenges."

Mr Martin said that the Government focus is on renewable energy, which he believes "will redress that within the decade and beyond a decade".

I said yesterday, I think we do need to really get a stronger relationship between targets and delivery. And we've got to reconcile targets and delivery more.

"We've got to focus on delivery of the targets that already have been set because I think the EPA figures do illustrate the enormous challenge that's ahead of us. And therefore, I'm looking for a parallel focus on delivery."

The Taoiseach said that Ireland "really needs to turn the dial in terms of emissions".

"I think fundamentally, we are going through a shift in terms of how we're approaching climate change. But the impact of that shift, the impact of the decisions we're taking is going to take a bit more time to embed itself in our society."

Mr Martin said that he does not think that Ireland will miss its 2030 climate change targets.

"That's looking at eight years away. So I think that's a long, long time as we know. And I do believe that with new technologies coming on stream different practices, different approaches, that we can reach those targets but they will be very, very difficult to reach.

"There is resistance in different sectors to even the minimal changes that government is advocating. But I do believe we can achieve those targets.

"I do think we have to look at accelerating wind energy in the country as a key way of bringing about the change that we require.

"I think we have to accelerate the adoption of EV vehicles for example, as well. And look, again, afresh, at some of the incentives and some of the policies around accelerating some of the changes that we know will have impact."