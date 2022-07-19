Q&A: Why was the visa waiver for refugees suspended?

The Government’s decision on Monday to suspend the visa waiver for refugees coming into Ireland has been severely criticised by human rights and charitable organisations.

The reason it was done was to protect the integrity of the system of helping genuine cases and to stop it from being overwhelmed, following a significant rise in those coming here in recent months.

OK, Just exactly what has happened and what does it mean?

A: So on Monday, the Cabinet agreed to suspend visa-free travel for refugees coming to Ireland from 20 “safe” European countries for a year. From midday on Tuesday, people who have been granted refugee status in other countries can still apply to travel to Ireland, but will need a visa to do so.

Why did the Government do this?

A: Ireland has suspended the application of a Council of Europe agreement abolishing visas for refugees, because of fears the system was being abused and “exploited”.

Ministers were also told of evidence that a “secondary attraction effect” was at play, with family or other parties seeking to join those who arrived in this way. The move was necessary to protect the system, safeguard public confidence and protect the Common Travel Area between Ireland and Britain.

Does this impact people coming from Ukraine or does relate to other countries?

A: Visa arrangements for Ukrainian nationals fleeing the Russian invasion will be unaffected. This relates to people coming from other countries via 20 “safe countries”.

What evidence was there of the system being abused?

A: Ministers at Cabinet were told about concerns of documents being forged. They were also told of the system being misused by people who have been granted international protection in one country in Europe before then applying for the status in Ireland. Ministers were also informed of alarming patterns of people coming to Ireland in the wake of the UK’s Rwanda scheme announcement.

OK, so how many people are involved in this?

A: The numbers as of now are fairly small. We are told that 479 notifications of international protection orders came from EU member states whose beneficiaries of international protection are visa-exempted, representing 7% of applications for international protection. Government sources accept while the numbers are small, the move will hopefully have a “chilling effect” on those seeking refuge here.

How does that compare with previous norms?

A: Current trends would suggest the numbers seeking international protection increasing by 300% in 2022 compared to 2019 – currently they are up 191% on the same period in 2019.