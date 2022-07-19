Government tightens Ireland's immigration rules amid rising refugee numbers

The Government will tighten immigration rules today, Tuesday, by ending visa-free travel for refugees from 20 other European nations — a “worrying and unsavoury” decision, according to a migrant rights group.

From 12pm today, people who have been granted refugee status in other European countries can only travel to Ireland if they have a visa, following a decision by the Government to suspend the operation of a Council of Europe agreement for 12 months.

The decision was made at an unscheduled meeting of the Cabinet on Monday amid growing concern about rising refugee numbers and the shortage of accommodation for arrivals.

John Lannon, the chief executive of migrant rights group Doras, described the decision as wrong.

“The Government started the Ukrainian crisis well but subsequently failed to put a plan in place,” said Mr Lannon.

“Now it is a crisis situation and the Government reacts by punishing another group of people for its own lack of foresight." He added:

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said ‘you don’t turn people away’ on Sunday, yet this Government is doing exactly that a day later. It’s worrying and quite unsavoury.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the decision was “not taken lightly” but was designed to prevent abuse of the system.

She said the visa exemption is being exploited by “some who enter the State and subsequently claim international protection, despite having already been granted such protection by another European state”.

“Where there is evidence that there may be abuse of such systems, the Government must act swiftly to mitigate the risks to maintain the integrity of our immigration and international protection systems and uphold public confidence in those systems,” said Ms McEntee.

The move means that refugees granted status in the likes of Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden will need to apply for a visa in order to come to Ireland.

Government sources said the move was driven by “patterns” of people who had applied for international protection in other countries arriving here in large numbers. While they said Ireland wants to honour its obligations, they said these patterns were of sufficient concern that they were placing Ireland’s system under undue pressure.

“We want to do the right thing but we had noticed patterns emerging which needed addressing,” said a senior Government source.

It is about tightening up to ensure those who need our help most get it.

The decision is to be reviewed in a year’s time. The new visa requirements will not apply to Ukrainians who have come to Ireland or other European nations following Russia’s invasion in February.

From January 2021 to January 2022, some 760 applications for international protection here had already been granted protection in another state.

More than half had been given protection in EU states with visa exemptions.