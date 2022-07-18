More than 43,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland since war began, new figures show

There have been almost 43,300 arrivals from Ukraine to Ireland since the war began earlier this year, including an increase of almost 4,500 people in just three weeks.

New figures published on Monday by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show there have been 43,256 arrivals of refugees from Ukraine up to the week ending July 10.

The figures are based on the number of Personal Public Service Numbers (PPSNs) issued to individuals from Ukraine under the Temporary Protection Directive.

Women and young people make up 84% of the arrivals, the figures show. Women over the age of 20 account for 47% of this cohort to date, while teenagers and children of all genders between the age of 1 to 19 account for 37% of arrivals.

More than 17,000 individuals who arrived here have been categorised as "one parent with children", reflecting that their spouses or partners may have stayed in Ukraine.

Of the arrivals that attended employment support events arranged by Intreo Public Employment Services, almost two-thirds were noted with English language proficiency being a challenge in securing employment.

A further 9,645 recorded previous occupations, with "professionals" being the largest group at 33%.

The highest level of education of 9,744 people was also recorded — almost 70% had achieved an equivalent to a level 7 or higher on the National Framework of Qualifications.

Of the 5,526 persons with earnings from employment, the mean weekly earnings in June 2022 were €365, the CSO found.

A further 91% of persons aged 18 and over had activity in their administrative data after May 31, which the CSO said might give an indication if arrivals from Ukraine have stayed or left Ireland. However, this could be underestimated, it noted, as it is based on the administrative data currently available to the CSO.

Based on the local post office address, as per the process through which refugees were seeking assistance from the Department of Social Protection, the CSO also released two maps, mapping 39,519 individuals, or 91% of arrivals, to a local post office.

The first map includes a count of arrivals by Local Electoral Area (LEA), and the second is the rate of arrivals by LEA, per 100 of the Census 2016 population.

The rate per 100 of the population ranges across all LEAs in the country from 0.03% to 7.53%. The LEA with the highest rate is Ennistymon in Clare.