Daniel McConnell: Government feels refugee numbers are not sustainable

Last week at his parliamentary party meeting, Taoiseach Micheál Martin made a comment that made most of those present in the room sit up and listen.

He mentioned the growing concern within the Government at the rising number of people arriving to Ireland as refugees who were not from Ukraine.

The inference is that some people were “gaming the system” to exploit Ireland’s generosity.

For many months, the country’s focus has been on seeking to do right by those Ukrainian people forced to flee their homes because of Russian aggression.

But, given our unfettered processes, Ireland has quickly been identified as something of a soft touch.

What officials have said is that, in recent weeks, patterns have emerged of people arriving here from countries other than Ukraine seeking asylum, having already sought it elsewhere.

A decision announced by the Government on Monday means Ireland now requires refugees travelling to the State from 20 “safe” European countries to hold visas. Read More Ireland suspends visa-free travel for refugees from 20 European countries The statement from the Government confirming the decision cited “abuse” of the system. The Government, which signed off on the move following an incorporeal Cabinet meeting, said it had been agreed to “protect the integrity” of the immigration system. It means that people who have been granted refugee status in other countries can still apply to travel to Ireland, but will need a visa to do so. It will involve temporarily suspending the operation of a Council of Europe Agreement for 12 months.

To some, this is a means of essentially putting a cap on the numbers coming here, which is against the spirit of what the government has promised in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The defenders of this move say it is a pragmatic response to ensure that the country’s stretched resources actually go where they are needed.

It may seem harsh and there will be consequences to such a move for those in desperate need of safety, but Ireland was at risk of being overwhelmed and something had to be done.

It is reckoned that 12,000 non-Ukrainian people have come here since the outbreak of the war.

It is a rate the government has felt is not sustainable.

Having the visa requirement will put a serious dent in that flow.