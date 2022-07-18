TV licence funding model 'fundamentally broken', warns head of RTÉ board

TV licence funding model 'fundamentally broken', warns head of RTÉ board

Chair of RTÉ board Moya Doherty: 'The importance of public service media has become crystal clear during this period of unprecedented disruption over these last two years'. File picture: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 14:01
Neil Michael

The RTÉ TV licence fee funding model is “fundamentally broken”, the chair of the national broadcaster’s board has said.

Echoing sentiments she and other RTÉ chiefs have expressed in recent years, Moya Doherty said Ireland was unable to sustain quality and diverse media as a result.

In a statement to mark the broadcaster’s latest annual report, she said: “The importance of public service media has become crystal clear during this period of unprecedented disruption over these last two years.

“However, despite all this, support for public service media in Ireland remains under threat.

It is a source of both disappointment and concern to me that at the time of writing we have not yet secured a sustainable future for a high quality and diverse media in Ireland.”

She added: “There is now, however, a consensus that the traditional licence fee model for funding public service media in Ireland is fundamentally broken.”

She said the present model was resulting in a loss to both public service media and the independent production sector of about €65m per year, amounting to over €500m in the last decade.

In the case of RTÉ, the current level of evasion is 15% and the number of no TV homes is also 15%, giving a combined leakage of 30%, she said.

According to the annual report, total TV licence and commercial revenue increased by €13.3m between 2020 and 2021, going from €331.1m to €344.4m.

TV licence sales were lower in 2021, with RTÉ’s licence fee revenue in 2021 coming in €500,000 lower than 2020, from €196.61.

Commercial revenue, on the other hand, increased by €13.8m to €148.3m from €134.5m.

Operating costs, excluding special events costs, increased by €10.3m compared to 2020, up to €315.5m, as content production resumed after severe disruption in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The cost of special events in 2021, including Euro 2020, Olympics and World Cup qualifiers, amounted to €15.8m

As a result of this, the net sSurplus after tax and exceptional items for the year was €2.4m, down from €7.9m in 2020.

The report also highlights RTÉ’s many achievements in 2021, including the fact that RTÉ broadcast 44 of the 50 most-watched TV programmes in Ireland last year.

The GAA All-Ireland Football Final on RTÉ 2 was the second most-watched programme with 944,600 viewers, while the Late Late Toy Show was again the most-watched programme, with over 1.7m viewers.

Read More

Abolishing TV licence fee 'a danger to democracy' - Taoiseach 

More in this section

SPAIN Bomb 4 Irishman hospitalised following Marbella club shooting
Leona Maguire 4/7/2022 Leona Maguire's lost golf bag located following Twitter plea
More than 43,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland since war began, new figures show More than 43,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland since war began, new figures show
TV licencePerson: Moya DohertyOrganisation: RTÉ
PSNI stock

Police investigate sudden death in seaside resort

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices