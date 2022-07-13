Audit on incinerated babies' organs only examined 10% of cases

The mum of a baby whose organs were sent abroad for incineration without her knowledge says the full truth of how organs are dealt with in Irish hospitals is unknown because an internal audit by the health service only examined 10% of cases in a period covering less than four years.

The organs Leona Bermingham's deceased baby were sent to Antwerp for incineration without her knowledge or consent in spring 2020 — one of 18 similar cases at Cork University Maternity Hospital.

She was responding to findings of an internal HSE audit of 10% of postmortem files between January 2018 and October 2021, which emerged on Tuesday.

The report has shown that hospitals in Ireland have continued until recently to use the practice of incineration for the disposal of organs.

Under HSE guidelines, organs from postmortem examinations should not be held for more than one year.

However, the auditors found that multiple hospitals had retained organs for more than a year. This included the Children’s Hospital Ireland at Crumlin, which had kept organs from 24 post-mortem examinations for more than 12 months. The oldest dated from the year 2000.

The audit found Ireland's postmortem system is unsatisfactory and at serious and substantial risk of systemic failings.

The authors of the report have recommended a broader review of postmortem files.

Leona Bermingham said the internal audit is only a snapshot of what occurred with organs of both babies and adults in Irish hospitals.

“If there was a proper full audit, what would come out of it? Ten per cent is nothing.

Imagine if they went through them all. It is really scandalous.

She welcomed comments by the Taoiseach Mícheál Martin in the Dáil, where he described the failures as “wrong and inappropriate” and very “distressing”.

Mr Martin said he had told the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and the Attorney General that he wanted the Human Tissue Bill published in September.

The families affected by the Cork University Maternity Hospital organs scandal have been calling for the enactment of the bill, which would provide a legal framework for the storage and disposal of human tissue, including organs used in postmortem examinations.

Leona Bermingham, middle, with The Voice of Our Angels Group protesting at Cork University Hospital. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mr Martin also said he wanted the audits and reviews of organ retention in hospitals, including Cork University Hospital, to be published and shared with the families.

A review is also underway following the recent revelation that the organs of two babies had been sent abroad for incineration from University Maternity Hospital Limerick in April 2021.

Ms Bermingham said she had heard before about the Human Tissue Bill being prioritised but that it is still not published.

“I am just going to hope now that we can trust what is being said again.”

The 18 families affected by the Cork University Maternity Hospital scandal are currently awaiting a draft report following a review of the incineration of the organs.

It was originally scheduled for completion in late October or early November. However, the families were informed last week that the report still is not ready for sharing with them.