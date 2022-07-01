Organs of two babies born in Limerick sent for incineration without parents' knowledge

The organs of two babies who were delivered at University Maternity Hospital Limerick in 2019 were sent for incineration to Belgium without the knowledge of their parents in April 2021.

They were sent to Antwerp the same month a review got underway in relation to how the organs of 18 babies were sent to Belgium in 2020 from Cork University Maternity Hospital, also for incineration. The organs had been subject to post-mortem examinations following the deaths of the infants.