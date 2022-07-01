Organs of two babies born in Limerick sent for incineration without parents' knowledge

A spokesman said the hospital recognises the development has "been a traumatic experience for both families which can only have compounded their grief".
The two babies were delivered at University Maternity Hospital Limerick (pictured) and their organs were sent to Belgium for incineration. File photo

Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 16:22
Ann Murphy

The organs of two babies who were delivered at University Maternity Hospital Limerick in 2019 were sent for incineration to Belgium without the knowledge of their parents in April 2021.

They were sent to Antwerp the same month a review got underway in relation to how the organs of 18 babies were sent to Belgium in 2020 from Cork University Maternity Hospital, also for incineration. The organs had been subject to post-mortem examinations following the deaths of the infants.

The review into the CUMH is still underway and parents are to be updated next week in relation to when they will receive a copy of a draft report from the review. 

The revelation that the organs of the two infants born at UMHL were sent for disposal in Antwerp emerged following a review undertaken late last year.

A spokesman for the hospital said: “In recent weeks we have met with two bereaved families to outline and apologise for our non-compliance with the national standards on sensitive disposal of retained organs. Both cases concern babies delivered at University Maternity Hospital Limerick in 2019.” 

He added: “This follows a review undertaken in late 2021 of our compliance with the HSE’s National Standards and Recommended Practices for Post Mortem Examinations 2012.” 

The spokesman said the hospital recognises the development has “been a traumatic experience for both families which can only have compounded their grief”.

The statement added: “We are sincerely sorry that this has occurred and for the distress it has caused them. Ongoing support is being provided to both families through our Patient Advocacy and Liaison Services.” 

The statement concluded: “We can confirm that since October 2021 we have been in compliance with the sensitive disposal arrangements under the national standards.”

