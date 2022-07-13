Taoiseach wants to share reviews into 'distressing' infant organ disposal with families

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the disposal of infant organs by hospitals without the knowledge of parents was “wrong and inappropriate” and very “distressing”.

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Martin said he wanted to express his deepest sympathies to the families involved. He said it is terrible that those families who experienced the tragedy of losing a beloved child or a loved one, then had that grief compounded by the wrong and inappropriate disposal of organs.

“It is unacceptable. It is very, very distressing for the families concerned,” he said.

“This should not be happening in today’s world,” he added.

Mr Martin said he wants the audits and reviews into the goings-on into hospitals, including Cork University Hospital, to be published and shared with the families. He also said the Human Tissue Bill needs to be published as soon as possible.

“I spoke to the minister this morning and the Attorney General and I made it clear that I want that legislation published in September,” he said despite complexities existing around this area.

Mr Martin was responding to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald who was referring to media reports which showed hospitals in Ireland have continued until recently to use the practice of incineration for the disposal of organs, contrary to HSE guidelines.

An internal HSE audit found Ireland's post-mortem system is unsatisfactory and is at serious and substantial risk of systemic failings.

Ms McDonald said the bereaved parents had believed that the organs of their babies who had been subjected to autopsy would be cremated or varied in a sensitive and dignified manner and that they would be contacted before this happened.

“As we now know, none of that happened,” she said.

Ms McDonald added that something like this "can never ever happen again”.

'Ram through'

Meanwhile, Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy slammed the Government’s attempts to “ram through” 48-pages of amendments to its Planning Act this week, describing the practice as “a new low”.

She said: “I believe this is a new low when it comes to rushed, reckless, haphazard and confused legislation from your government,” she said.

She cited reports by the Irish Examiner about this attempt to rush legislation through this week, pointing out how the Housing Minister removed one controversial amendment because of pressure.

For example, one provision would allow An Bord Pleanala to retrospectively change decisions, which were wrong in fact or in law, after the court challenge to the decision had been lodged, she said.

She said: "The fact that you would try to shoehorn these kinds of planning amendments into a bill that's supposed to deal with non-consequential issues when there are three separate investigations underway into An Bord Pleanála[/ur] really beggars belief."

In response, Mr Martin said further amendments were added where the Government is anxious to introduce new regulatory rules in relation to short-term letting.

Mr Martin also highlighted that major infrastructure projects are taking too long to get progressed because of planning bureaucracy and this legislation and other legislation due in September will seek to streamline the planning process.