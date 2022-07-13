Irish schools to get 28 teachers from among Ukrainian refugees

Almost 30 Ukrainian teachers have been given the go-ahead to teach in Irish schools since they arrived here after fleeing war in the country.

Figures provided to the Irish Examiner from the Teaching Council show that more than 90 applications have been received under a tailored registration process it launched for qualified Ukrainian teachers in April.

To date, 28 of these applicants have been added to the register of teachers, a spokesman for the Teaching Council confirmed.

“Where Ukrainian teachers have evidence of qualified teacher status, they can apply to be admitted to the register of teachers in Ireland in order to teach in schools,” he said.

Each application for registration is assessed under the statutory requirements of the Teaching Council Registration Regulations 2016 and relevant EU legislation.

The spokesman added: “In order to provide this process, and to make it as streamlined as possible, we continue to engage with stakeholders including the Department of Education, the Embassy of Ukraine, the Garda National Vetting Bureau and other relevant bodies, agencies and organisations.”

“Once registered, Ukrainian teachers, irrespective of conditional status, are eligible to receive a State-funded salary to be employed and teach in recognised schools.

“Teachers who do not meet all the registration requirements may be registered subject to conditions.”

Qualified Ukrainian teachers with an interest in registering to teach in Ireland can find more information on the Teaching Council’s website or email inquiries to ukrainianteachers@teachingcouncil.ie.

Ukrainian students

As the school holidays began, more than 7,200 Ukrainian pupils had been enrolled in schools across the country. Of these, some 2,629 are in schools in Munster, with 799 in Cork and 668 in Kerry as the largest cohorts.

Meanwhile, the Oireachtas education committee has recommended therapeutic support should be available in schools for Ukrainian pupils and a “digital support fund” should be set up to provide laptops and iPads for students to complete their exams.

The committee also recommended that an English language assessment must be carried out on all students at the earliest possible stage in their enrolment to assess what language supports they may require.

Each school should also have at least one member of staff acting as a family liaison officer while a circular should be issued to all school principals mandating them to provide a “sanctuary room” and/or a designated calm space in all schools for the displaced students.