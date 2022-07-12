Russia's ambassador to Ireland aims broadside at Taoiseach 

Yury Filatov, the Russian ambassador to Ireland, launched the attack on Micheál Martin in the wake of the Taoiseach's visit to Ukraine to see the destruction wrought by Russia there. File picture: Sam Boal/Rolling News

Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 02:05
Noel Baker

The Russian ambassador to Ireland has issued a broadside against Taoiseach Micheál Martin over his recent visit to embattled Ukraine

In a statement issued on Monday evening  Yury Filatov categorised Mr Martin among western governments who, he claimed, were “moralizing” in an “attempt to disguise crucial responsibility of the West, including Ireland, for the development of the crisis and ultimately current military conflict in Ukraine". 

“The recent visit to Kiev [sic] by Taioseach [sic] Micheal Martin has brought to light one of the signature characteristics of the Western attitude towards the situation in Ukraine — an almost universal desire of politicians and media alike to try to adopt high moral ground, depicting Ukraine as a victim of unprovoked and perfidious attack from its neighbor,” he said.

“It has become commonplace, even obligatory, to accuse Russia, to quote the Taioseach [sic], of “illegal and immoral war”. That has been the point of departure for the Western governments in their policy towards Russia ever since it began its special military operation in February.

"Such moralizing has been actively used in an attempt to disguise crucial responsibility of the West, including Ireland, for the development of crisis and ultimately current military conflict in Ukraine.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking with local officials while seeing for himself the destruction wrought by Russian invaders in Irpin on July 6 during his visit to Ukraine. Picture: Niall Carson/PA
Claim that Russia did not start war

Mr Filatov then claimed Russia did not start the current war and instead claimed the problem dated from 2014 when an “illegitimate regime” was installed “as a result of a violent overthrow of Yanukovich government”.

He also claimed that attempts were made since then to “derail the peace process” in the Donbass, adding: “Refusal by the West to genuinely support peaceful political settlement in the Eastern Ukraine — along with demonstrative ignoring by the US, EU and NATO of Russia’s proposals on security guaranties in Europe — has left Russian Government with no option other than to end Donbass suffering and protect Russian’s national security. To deny this sad truth is neither a moral proposition, nor a responsible policy.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Taoiseach Micheál Martin hold a joint press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 6. Picture: Niall Carson/PA
During the visit to Ukraine last week the Taoiseach was thanked by Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Ireland’s support — something Mr Martin said would continue.

“The bombardment and attacks on civilians are nothing short of war crimes, and I will use my visit to express Ireland’s support for moves to hold those behind these attacks fully accountable,” he said.

“The spirit and resolve of the Ukrainian people has inspired us all, and Ireland will provide every support for Ukraine’s path to full EU membership, and continue to welcome and support civilians fleeing this war.”

