'He had so many dreams': Tributes paid to teen who died from incurable condition

Well-known Roscommon teen Archie Naughton has passed away at the age of 16, his family have confirmed.

Paying tribute to their "beautiful heroic" Archie, whose nickname was Ra Ra, the family said their hearts are smashed into millions of pieces and will never recover.

Archie, along with his younger twin brothers George and Isaac, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in December 2012. It is a progressive neuromuscular condition which destroys muscle tissue. It cannot be treated or cured at present.

Archie's family confirmed the tragic news on Facebook saying: "We already miss his presence; his warmth; his love; his humour; his tenacity and his infectious beautiful smile. The void he has left is vast and dark and catastrophic.

Archie did not want to leave us and he fought and fought to stay here. He had so many dreams and plans for the future. Duchenne has robbed him of so, so much.

They thanked Archie for showing them how to live life to the full and to never give up. People were asked to pray for Archie as well as his younger brothers who are devastated by the loss.

The teen loved his brothers and was "the most fantastic, caring role model" to them.

Describing Archie as happy and sociable, his parents said his dream was to be a professional goalkeeper; to play rugby for Connacht and Ireland and be a drummer in a rock band.

He loved his dog, Sadie Mathilda, as well as his friends and all kinds of sports. Archie passed away in the care of the staff of the Coronary Care Unit at the Mater Hospital in Dublin on Thursday.

He is survived by his parents, brothers, his grandmother, uncles, aunts and cousins, as well as "his many good friends and by all those who supported him throughout his illness".