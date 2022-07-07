President Higgins leads tributes to former RTÉ director general, Corkman Joe Barry

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to the former director general of RTÉ, Joe Barry, who passed away on Wednesday night.

Mr Barry, who was from Dunmanway in Co Cork, began his career in RTÉ in 1956 and worked in a variety of operational and managerial positions before being appointed director general in 1992, a role he stayed in for five years.

Mr Barry's time as director general saw the opening of new RTÉ studios on Father Mathew Quay in Cork city centre, which he officially opened. He also oversaw the launch of RTÉ’S online services in 1996.

President Higgins described Mr Barry as a “distinguished pioneer and promoter of the importance of public broadcasting in Ireland”.

Statement by President Higgins on the death of Joe Barry

“As Minster for Arts, Culture and the Gaeltacht, I had the privilege of regularly engaging with Joe and greatly valued his enormous contribution over those years, which had so many highlights that included the hosting of the Eurovision Contest, setting up the Irish Film Board and the launching of RTÉ radio’s 24 hour service in 199 [sic] and Lyric FM,” President Higgins said.

“His invaluable stewardship of the establishment of TG4, then Teilifís na Gaeilge, in Baile na hAbhann in 1994 was a seminal moment in Irish public broadcasting and brought a new energy, respect and creativity to the Irish language as well as creating employment for a whole new generation of Irish speakers who have made a vital and energising contribution to Irish broadcasting.

“On behalf of Sabina and myself, I would like to express my deepest sympathies to Joe’s wife Aileen and his family, and to all his friends and colleagues.

"Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said his work, including hosting the Eurovision, "left a lasting cultural legacy."



Deeply saddened to learn of the death of Joe Barry.



As former director general of RTE he played a pivotal role in public broadcasting, both nationally and in his native Cork.



His work towards setting up TG4, RTE online, and hosting Eurovision, left a lasting cultural legacy.

Current RTÉ director general Dee Forbes, said they were "greatly saddened" to learn of Mr Barry's passing, who had "served Radió Éireann and RTÉ with distinction and ambition".

"While I didn't know Joe personally, I was aware of his legacy in driving greater levels of regional representation and employment by RTÉ, his tenacity in transitioning our services to the 24-hour model that we know today, and his passion for strong national public service broadcasting, particularly in the face of increasing competition.

"He made a significant contribution to Irish life, both within RTÉ and in other roles in later years.

"Our thoughts are with his wife, Aileen, and family at this sad time."

RTÉ described Mr Barry as a "dedicated public servant, committed to ensuring that RTÉ reflected the lives of the people of Ireland".