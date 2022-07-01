Confusion over buses spoils Elton gig for some concert-goers

Confusion over buses spoils Elton gig for some concert-goers

Some of those who were left waiting at Lapp's Quay in Cork city centre for buses to Elton John's sold-out concert in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. 

Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 21:28
Steven Heaney and Eimer Mcauley

Dozens of Cork concertgoers have been left disappointed this evening, after confusion over the location of additional bus services scheduled in advance of Elton John’s gig.

The extra buses were advertised by the concert promoter as running between Lapp’s Quay in the city to Monahan Road close to Páirc Uí Chaoimh between 5pm and 8.30pm.

Information issued by the concert's organisers earlier this week stated that the "enhanced" Bus Éireann buses would be running to and from these locations throughout the evening, alongside regular buses in the city. 

One person who waited on Lapp's Quay from 6.50pm to 7.45pm, told the Irish Examiner that no buses buses arrived while they were there.

Elton John was due to take to the stage at approximately 8pm. As that time drew nearer, those waiting for the buses at Lapp's Quay began to look for alternative ways to the gig.

“It is a disgrace,” the disgruntled person said.

“Many of these people would be of an older generation. We were told there would be extra buses put on, but none have showed.

"Lots of people have started to walk in the direction of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but there are almost no taxis in the city and it is a long walk to the concert." 

Two other passengers — mother and daughter, Michelle and Martina Moriarty — said they had waited for 45 mins before giving up hope and starting to walk in the direction of the stadium. 

"There’s no way in hell we are missing Elton," Michelle said. 

A spokesperson for Bus Éireann confirmed that the information about the extra buses was issued in error by a third party. 

"Our services to the Elton John concert are operating from Holyhill – Merchants Quay – Mahon Point every 10 minutes on Routes 202/202A and from Kent Station – Clontarf Street – Blackrock Village – Mahon Point on Route 212 similar to the Ed Sheeran Concerts last April and we promoted this service earlier this week on our social media pages," the spokesperson said. 

"These enhanced services do not operate via Lapps Quay.

"We are very disappointed on behalf of our customers as it appears that erroneous information was issued by a third party and we are investigating how that happened."

Read More

Elton John through the ages: From Rocket Man to his final Cork appearance  

More in this section

Visiting restrictions to be lifted at all hospitals from Monday Visiting restrictions to be lifted at all hospitals from Monday
Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin teen Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin teen
39 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland 39 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland
Elton JohnPublic TransportPlace: CorkPlace: Páirc Uí ChaoimhPlace: IrelandPerson: Elton John
Republic of Ireland Women Training Session

'I was raped' - Ireland manager Vera Pauw alleges rape and sexual assaults as a young player

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices