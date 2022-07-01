Confusion over buses spoils Elton gig for some concert-goers

Dozens of Cork concertgoers have been left disappointed this evening, after confusion over the location of additional bus services scheduled in advance of Elton John’s gig.

The extra buses were advertised by the concert promoter as running between Lapp’s Quay in the city to Monahan Road close to Páirc Uí Chaoimh between 5pm and 8.30pm.

Information issued by the concert's organisers earlier this week stated that the "enhanced" Bus Éireann buses would be running to and from these locations throughout the evening, alongside regular buses in the city.

One person who waited on Lapp's Quay from 6.50pm to 7.45pm, told the Irish Examiner that no buses buses arrived while they were there.

Elton John was due to take to the stage at approximately 8pm. As that time drew nearer, those waiting for the buses at Lapp's Quay began to look for alternative ways to the gig.

“It is a disgrace,” the disgruntled person said.

“Many of these people would be of an older generation. We were told there would be extra buses put on, but none have showed.

"Lots of people have started to walk in the direction of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but there are almost no taxis in the city and it is a long walk to the concert."

Two other passengers — mother and daughter, Michelle and Martina Moriarty — said they had waited for 45 mins before giving up hope and starting to walk in the direction of the stadium.

"There’s no way in hell we are missing Elton," Michelle said.

A spokesperson for Bus Éireann confirmed that the information about the extra buses was issued in error by a third party.

"Our services to the Elton John concert are operating from Holyhill – Merchants Quay – Mahon Point every 10 minutes on Routes 202/202A and from Kent Station – Clontarf Street – Blackrock Village – Mahon Point on Route 212 similar to the Ed Sheeran Concerts last April and we promoted this service earlier this week on our social media pages," the spokesperson said.

"These enhanced services do not operate via Lapps Quay.

"We are very disappointed on behalf of our customers as it appears that erroneous information was issued by a third party and we are investigating how that happened."