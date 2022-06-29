Elton John: everything you need to know ahead of the Rocketman's trip to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday

So, what's the craic here, then?

Elton John is retiring from touring after six decades of gigging.

His current run of stadium shows was intended to be his grand farewell, but with a previous arena tour rescheduled to early next year because of Covid-19, this Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour is now being specifically hyped as his last run of outdoor gigs.

Unforgivably, this robs Cork of richly-deserved bragging rights as the site of his last-ever Irish show, because said arena tour takes in a date at the former Point Theatre in Dublin.

What'll he be playing at this gig?

As one of the great pop showmen bows out of life on the road, these gigs are one of the last chances he'll have to bust out all of the hits.

A quick look at setlist.fm reveals that he's been doing so at a fairly reliable rate, with 'Rocket Man', 'Cold Heart', and 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me' being the big prospective sing-alongs, going by recent setlists.

Elton John performs during the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London.

Are there still tickets?

Some tickets are still available via TicketMaster; general tix are going for various sections at €96 apiece, while VIP and Platinum packages are, at the time of writing, sold out.

The ticketing giant is the gig's official seller, and promoters are asking prospective gig-goers to be wary of bogus ticket-sellers, and avoid buying tickets from any other source.

Promoters are also asking people to keep their physical tickets safe, and check them for the approach route before leaving home.

Digital ticket-holders are asked to have their tickets downloaded to their Ticketmaster app's digital wallet, their phone charged up, and the screen brightness turned up for scanning.

What time is it kicking off?

Doors open at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork at 6pm on Friday, May 1. Promoters are saying that queueing won't be allowed in the area beforehand.

There won't be a support act on stage (which seems like a missed opportunity to put some much-needed post-Covid-19 shine on a local artist) and the Rocketman will be on stage at 8pm.

What about food and drink?

Recent big-gig events at the venue have come with good, albeit completely anecdotal, reviews for the in-house food and drink options.

In the nearby area, outdoor and converted-warehouse markets, like The Marina Market (on the Marina) and the Black Market (on Monahan Road), will be open, with all manner of locally-sourced goodness for a variety of tastes and requirements on the way to the gig.

Elton John performs during the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London on Friday, June 24.

What's the plan for transport?

An Garda Síochána will have a traffic-management plan in operation — click here for that.

As befitting the GAA mecca of the country's real capital, Páirc Uí Chaoimh is well-served by public transport, with national bus and rail options dropping you within walking distance, from Parnell Place and Kent Station, respectively. Online travel planning is available at the TFI website.

In addition to regular bus services, Bus Éireann will operate an enhanced Route 202, with a direct bus from Lapp's Quay to Monahan Road every 10 minutes from 5pm to 8.30pm.

Car parks are also located in the following areas:

Q-Park Carroll's Quay

Q-Park City Hall

Q-Park Grand Parade

Q-Park St Finbarr's

Paul Street Car Park

What else do I need to know?

It's an outdoor gig, and will happen rain, hail or shine — prepare accordingly and check the weather forecast for any changes.

All U16s must be accompanied at all times by a parent/guardian aged over 18.

Gig-goers have been advised not to bring backpacks or large bags — bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted into the venue.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is in a residential area and gig-goers are asked to respect the privacy and interests of the local community.