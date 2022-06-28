Over 600 waiting for hospital beds amid Covid surge

Patients are once again facing significant delays in hospitals around the country, with 608 people waiting on trolleys for beds as Covid numbers surge.

Nurses have now called for the cancellation of elective operations and procedures to divert resources to tackle overcrowding.

There are now 751 Covid patients in hospitals in Ireland — a situation that has sparked calls to restart a regime of Covid-19 testing for all people coming to emergency departments.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of the risks caused by repeat Covid infections following an upsurge in cases and a “slow increase in deaths”.

Worldwide, Covid cases have increased by 20% in the last seven days.

“If that trend continues, we may be seeing more and more deaths in the coming weeks,” said Dr Abdi Rahman Mahamud, a Covid-19 incident manager at the WHO.

Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, said it is worrying to see cases rising in so many regions.

He warned of health risks to individuals who get Covid-19 more than once, saying: “There is data emerging that would suggest getting multiple sequential infections with Covid is not a good idea.

“If you get infected again, it actually increases your risks of having long Covid or having post-Covid complications, post-Covid conditions,” he said, saying early data indicates this can include cardiac illness.

“It is just not a good idea to get infected if you can help it, because we don’t know the long-term effects of multiple infections,” he said.

He urged the public to support people who still need to wear masks.

“Don’t tell people they don’t have to wear a mask,” he said.

“If they are wearing a mask, there is a reason. They are probably caring for a vulnerable person or they are vulnerable themselves.”

He called for people to get vaccinated and for governments to share vaccines with low-income countries.

“Only about half of healthcare workers in African countries have been vaccinated,” he said.

In Ireland, Covid hospitalisations have increased rapidly, from 477 just two weeks ago to 751 now.

However, this is not yet translating into overwhelming severe illnesses, with 28 people needing intensive care yesterday, down from 35 the day before.

University Hospital Limerick again has the largest number of virus cases nationally at 68, while other Munster hospitals are also facing rising cases — 35 at University Hospital Kerry and 33 in Cork University Hospital.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said yesterday’s figure of 608 patients waiting on trolleys is the highest for any June day since they started counting in 2006.

“Our emergency departments are pressure cookers at the moment. The fact that Covid cases have increased by over 333% in hospitals in the space of three weeks coupled with long wait times to be admitted is a disaster waiting to happen,” said INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha.

“It is not normal that for the fourth time this year we are seeing trolley numbers go over 600 at the end of June.”