Cabinet to sign off on laws allowing the reintroduction of mandatory facemasks 

The Cabinet is due to sign off on the drafting of legislation that would allow for the reintroduction of mandatory face masks in some settings.
As Covid-19cases and hospitalisations rise again, the memo, brought forward by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, has been described as a precautionary.
It is understood that no specific settings are mentioned, however, the legislation will allow for the reintroduction of masks if the virus continues to spread rapidly.
A source said the Covid-19 contingency bill will be drafted to be used only if public health advice requires mandatory masks in the future.
"There are no plans to enact this legislation, this is purely a precautionary measure," a Government source said.
The source added that all emergency legislation has now lapsed meaning that if cases were to spike in the Autumn or Winter there would be no legislation in place to reintroduce face coverings.
Mr Donnelly also provided a general Covid update on Covid cases and the pressure hospitals are coming under.