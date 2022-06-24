Holohan warns rising hospital Covid cases could delay elective surgeries

The chief medical officer has warned that elective surgeries risk being delayed again if Covid hospital numbers continue to rise.

His warning came as there were 697 people with Covid-19 in hospital on Friday — up from 360 on June 11.

The number includes people admitted for Covid treatment and people already sick with something else who were since identified as also having the virus.

The number of Covid patients in intensive care units remained stable at 21, up just one compared to the day before.

The latest HSE figures show 59 Covid patients in St Vincent’s Hospital, the highest number nationally. Munster patients also continue to suffer from the virus in high numbers, with 53 patients being treated in University Hospital Limerick and 39 at Cork University Hospital.

The positivity rate among people using PCR tests has risen to 37.2%.

In Dr Tony Holohan’s latest published report to the health minister, he said hospitals remain under considerable pressure.

"If the recent rising trend in hospitalised cases continues, we are likely to see increased pressure on the hospital system over the coming weeks,” he wrote on June 17.

This will further reduce hospital capacity to admit patients for scheduled and unscheduled care.”

He called for “clear guidance and communication” so the public understands the risks from the virus, especially for more vulnerable people.

“It is particularly important that eligible groups for primary and booster doses (both first and second) continue to be encouraged to avail of vaccination,” he said.

Mask-wearing

He said anyone who wishes to wear a mask should not be discouraged from doing this.

"Mask-wearing is advised on public transport and in healthcare settings,” he said.

"Mask-wearing is also advised based on individual risk assessment, particularly while disease incidence is high."