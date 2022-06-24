First round of college offers set to be issued on September 8

The first round of college offers is expected to be issued to students this year on Thursday, September 8, the Central Applications Office (CAO) has announced.

It comes after the State Examinations Commission (SEC) announced yesterday that Leaving Cert results are expected to issue to students on Friday, September 2 this year. Leaving Cert results are typically issued in mid-August with the first round of college offers issued a few days later.

This Friday, the CAO said Round One offers for school-leaving applicants will issue on Thursday, September 8, at 2pm. Round Two offers will follow on September 19 at 10am.

Eileen Keleghan, head of communications with the CAO, said: “Since the announcement yesterday of the Leaving Certificate results date, we have been working with our colleagues in the higher education institutions and the SEC to finalise the 2022 offers schedule."

“The processing schedule for Round One offers cannot commence until CAO receives the Leaving Certificate examination results data from the State Examinations Commission.

“CAO and HEIs will endeavour to complete the offer allocation process and issue offers in a similar timeframe to previous years, as soon as this data becomes available.

"The SEC has indicated a date when the results data will be released to CAO, and CAO and HEIs have built the schedule accordingly.

In line with previous years, the plan is to issue the offers seven days after the receipt of the results data, which this year will be September 8.

The CAO also reminded students that the facility to change course choices closes on July 1 at 5pm. “Applicants who have yet to add any courses, or those wish to make changes, should take note of this deadline and ensure to make any changes in a timely manner."

Last month, the CAO emailed all applicants asking them to check and confirm their account information.

This email, the 'Statement of Application' email, contains important instructions for applicants to check their account information and modify any missing or incorrect information, for example, a missing or incorrect examination number before it’s too late.

The 2022 offers season will commence on July 7 at 10am with the issue of Round A offers for mature applicants, mature nursing/midwifery applicants, and deferred applicants.

Offers are also issued to some applicants who have completed an access course, or those who may be required to make visa arrangements.