Leaving Cert students to get their results on September 2

Leaving Cert students are expected to receive their results this year on Friday, September 2, the State Examinations Commission (SEC) has announced this Thursday.

Approximately 131,000 students are undertaking exams this summer, an increase of 6% when compared to the last time a full set of exams ran before the pandemic. Leaving Cert results are typically issued in mid-August with the first round of college offers issued a few days later.

However, they have been issued later in the year since 2020 following changes to the traditional exams due to Covid. Last year, students received their results on Friday, September 3.

The SEC has received much criticism this year in relation to the delay in announcing the date when students will receive their results. Colleges have warned that a late issue of the results could delay the start of the academic year for thousands of first-year students.

The SEC said today it intends to issue exam results to students on Friday, September 2. A number of factors this year have led the SEC to this date.

This includes the deferred sitting of the exams for students affected by bereavement, illness, accident, injury or Covid-19. These exams are due to begin on June 30 and will run until July 16. There is also a shortage of examiners this year to mark the written exams.

Education Minister Norma Foley also gave a commitment this year that the overall set of results in 2022 will be no lower, on aggregate, than the 2021 results.

With this in mind, the SEC believes that sufficient time must be allowed for an extensive range of checks and quality assurance procedures to "ensure the highest possible standards are maintained".

Since the arrangements for the 2022 exams were announced in February, the SEC has been planning on all aspects of the State exams, which include the Leaving Cert, Leaving Cert Applied, and the Junior Cert, an SEC spokesman said.

This has been a significant undertaking in the current year in light of the ongoing effects of Covid-19 on schools; candidates; contract staff and the staff of the SEC.

There are a number of significant factors which have made providing a date for the issue of the Leaving Certificate results challenging, he added.

“The SEC has an absolute responsibility to examination candidates to ensure that their work is marked to the highest standards of quality and integrity and the Commission must be able to stand over the results it issues each year.”

Results will issue to students through the Candidate Self Service Portal available at www.examinations.ie and on www.gov.ie/leavingcertificate.

The SEC will also issue a direct communication to candidates by email about the planned date for the issue of the Leaving Certificate results.