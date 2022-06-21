Students can earn more during summer without impacting grants

Students will be able to earn up to €6,552 during the summer without impacting their student grants, under plans to be approved by Cabinet today.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will seek Government approval to allow students to earn more over the summer break and ensure students do not lose eligibility for their grants.

It will mean the allowable holiday earnings income will increase from €4,500 to €6,552.

The move is also designed to help businesses – in particular tourism and hospitality – with skills shortages over the coming months.

From September, all maintenance grants will increase by €200.

The income thresholds have also been changed ensuring more students are eligible while the adjacency rate has been amended so more students will qualify for a higher level of support.

Minister Harris will also bring a memo to Government to assist displaced Ukrainians with access to third-level education.

Under the scheme, Ukrainian students will be treated as Irish students and will be able to access financial assistance through the Erasmus scheme.

Agri-environment funds

Meanwhile, up to 50,000 farmers will be able to earn up to €10,500 each under a massive €1.5 billion agri-environment scheme to be unveiled by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue today.

Mr McConalogue and Taoiseach Micheál Martin will announce the details of the scheme which will run as part of the next Common Agricultural Policy from 2023-to 2027.

Eight areas in the country have been identified as having particular environmental characteristics and farmers in those areas will engage in the new scheme.

These farmers in turn will benefit from higher payment rates, up to a maximum €10,500 per year, should they participate and undertake the most environmentally ambitious actions.

Entertainment support scheme

Also today, Cabinet will approve a new scheme to pay galleries, cafes, pubs and wine bars to put on entertainment midweek.

Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin will bring the €2.6 million Night-Time Economy Support Scheme to support off-peak entertainment in venues across the country, with a focus on regional and rural towns.

Pubs, nightclubs, cafés and other suitable licensed and unlicensed premises may apply and funding will be available to trial a series of cultural activities with a maximum grant of €10,000 available per application for a minimum of four events.

Events such as music, comedy, dance, literature, poetry, theatrical productions, plays, craft and art or photographic exhibitions will be funded by the scheme, which opens for applications from 1pm today.

Sources said the aim of the scheme is "to promote an increase in footfall in our cities, towns and villages as well as providing artists with paying gigs and customers with more a more alternative, diverse and inclusive night-time offering".

The scheme is broken into two strands between licensed premises that want to trial a series of events during off-peak times from Monday to Thursday (excluding weekends) from 6pm onwards.

Unlicensed premises like cafés, dry bars, local galleries and other suitable non-licensed spaces, will be able to trial a series of events.