Uplift says 1,000 people have complained to RTÉ over Liveline trans broadcasts

Campaigning body Uplift has said at least 1,000 of its members have directly contacted RTÉ over the recent Liveline programmes relating to trans issues.

Uplift said it had broken with its usual pattern of petitioning on issues to appeal to its 336,000 members to complain directly to the national broadcaster in light of the Liveline controversy.

An email was issued to some of those members by Uplift on Wednesday evening, claiming that "this week Liveline has made it easier for those in our society who want to stoke fear and hate towards trans people".

It included a sample email that recipients could send to RTÉ, adding: "The show was a gift to extremists who are trying to pull in more people to their groups on and offline. They want to try to get us to turn against each other, instead of joining together to demand what all of our families and communities need.

Siobhan O'Donoghue of Uplift said that as of Thursday morning, more than 1,000 members had said they had emailed RTÉ.

RTÉ has already been asked to appear before the Oireachtas Media and Culture Committee to discuss the recent programmes, following the decision by Dublin Pride to sever its links with the national broadcaster.

A spokesperson for RTÉ said it had received five formal complaints, along with 86 emails and 10 calls to the RTÉ Information Office, with 54 positive emails and 32 negative, and with three calls in support of the programme and seven which were negative.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar stressed the importance of trans people being included in debates on issues affecting them. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he had not heard the programmes. He stressed the importance of having trans people as part of any debate, adding: "They felt they were left out of that and if a mistake was made, I think that was a mistake."

Asked about the controversy at an event in Cork, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said RTÉ has been "very forward-looking" and effective in having a broader and more tolerant debate around issues over the decades".

There is room for further discussion and engagement with the trans community.

"I think we have to be very sensitive and have platforms and for that to facilitate informed discussion and dialogue, as opposed to maybe name-calling and saying things that may not be conducive to a more informed approach," said Mr Martin.

In relation to RTÉ being asked to appear before the Oireachtas committee, he said: "The Dáil is there for various State agencies and people to come in and explain their rationale and background on decisions that they take."

He said that often on programmes "people are not masters of what may transpire on the programme, because people have views and will articulate them".

"We’ve got to get that balance right, on freedom of expression, but also I think the most critical thing [for] people within the trans community is understanding and acceptance."