RTÉ bosses to face Oireachtas committee after Dublin Pride ends partnership

RTÉ bosses will be called before an Oireachtas committee to answer questions after Dublin Pride ended a partnership with the national broadcaster over segments on Liveline that it called "anti-trans".

The Oireachtas media and culture committee will write to RTÉ to invite it to answer questions next Tuesday.

Members agreed to the move in a private session on Wednesday morning.

RTÉ has said it is "disappointed" over the move, but Labour senator Annie Hoey said questions needed to be raised about the three days of segments on Joe Duffy's show.

"If we're going to have a discussion about minorities, we have to have a long hard think about why and how that is being done.

"And certainly listening, I didn't get that impression. It must have been immensely difficult to listen to and hear for members of the trans community. And it wasn't just one day, it was three days."

She added: "Some of the stuff that went unchallenged — misgendering, for example — what was the public service benefit of debating someone's existence?"

Ms Hoey said the Gender Recognition Act had been "life-affirming" for many trans people.

The move came in the wake of a Liveline segment on trans issues featuring what Dublin Pride said were "harmful" discussions.

Liveline host Joe Duffy. Picture: Moya Nolan

Dublin Pride criticised the airing of "transphobic" views on the RTÉ radio programme.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, RTÉ said airing "uncomfortable" public discussions is a central aspect of its "prescribed purpose" as the national broadcaster.

"RTÉ is acutely aware that discussions on issues such as gender and identity are deeply personal to many. It is important we listen to them, their families and those close to them, and it is also important that we allow our audiences engage with and understand the issues involved.

"RTÉ will, consistent with its statutory obligations, respond to any formal complaints concerning the broadcasts.

"RTÉ will continue to stand with our LGBTQ+ staff and the wider community during Pride month and beyond. In time, we hope that we will once again get the opportunity to continue to develop our partnership with Dublin Pride,” an RTÉ spokesperson said.

Dublin Pride organisers said the Liveline discussions on gender identity were “unacceptable, triggering and extremely harmful”.

“As an official media partner of Dublin Pride, but more importantly as Ireland’s national broadcaster, we expect better than for RTÉ to stoke the flames of anti-trans rhetoric,” it added.

Dublin Pride further said its organisation is a proud member of a new coalition called ‘Trans Equality Together led by TENI, LGBT Ireland and BeLonG To.

“At their request, we have not made a statement until now, but have remained in close and constant contact with them throughout the last few days to ensure that any actions taken by Dublin Pride respect the voices and feelings of the trans people in our community,” Dublin Pride said.

Trans Equality Together issued a statement on Wednesday saying; “We support Dublin Pride and condemn the recent editorial content on the Joe Duffy show that allowed transphobic views and misinformation to air on our national broadcaster with no consideration for the impact this has on the lives of trans individuals and their loved ones."