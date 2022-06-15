Families forced to cut back on food as fuel prices increase by €11 in two weeks

Four in five Irish motorists are being directly impacted by rapidly rising fuel prices, with thousands cutting back on their food shopping so they can fill their cars.

That's according to a new survey from the Automobile Association (AA) of Ireland which found that more than 80% of the 4,200 motorists who took part said they are affected by increased fuel costs — more than half have been "significantly affected".

Some 27% (1,234) said they were now spending upwards of €100 per month to fill their vehicle with petrol, while 1,428 (34%) said they were spending the same to fill their vehicle with diesel.

Indeed, in the two weeks since AA conducted its research, the cost of petrol has risen by 22 cents to €2.20 per litre and the cost of diesel has risen by 11 cents per litre.

This translates to an almost €11 increase in the cost of filling a typical family car with petrol since early June.

Annually, petrol is now €750 more expensive this year than last, and diesel is €640 more expensive.

Because of these rising costs, 1 in 10 motorists said they have switched their mode of transport to walking instead of driving and 9% have started using public transport more.

Of those surveyed, 42% (1,764) said they what they spend on their weekly shopping has been affected by these fuel price increases.

Half of the respondents said the cost of fuel alone has seen them cut back on pleasurable activities with their families.

Asked what would help with rocketing fuel costs, 37% said they wanted to see a reduction in VAT, while 1 in 5 said they want carbon tax reduced.

A further 3 in 10 said they want the Government to introduce further cuts to excise duty, with 23% saying they want all tax removed from fuel.

The survey also found that 35% (1,470) said they want a temporary price cap on petrol and diesel brought in, and 23% want more financial incentives for purchasing electric vehicles.

“We are reaching very worrying levels in terms of fuel costs and the survey shows that these fuel costs are affecting other areas of family life, such as food shopping and family activities,” said AA Ireland spokesperson, Anna Cullen.

“Where people can, they should use public transport, walk and cycle, but this isn’t always possible in rural areas, where public transport options can be limited.”