Cost of fuel leading to surge in drive-offs at filling stations

The surge in petrol and diesel prices has led to a spike in motorists driving off without paying for their fuel, retailers have said.

The Irish Petrol Retailers Association is demanding an urgent meeting with the Justice Minister to seek access to a national database of licensed drivers and vehicles in a bid to track down those who have not paid.

The association's spokesperson David Blevings said: “The drive-off situation has been getting worse as the retail price has increased and retailers must report these thefts to Gardaí for follow-up, which is both time-consuming and not always seen as a priority for a busy police force”.

The cost of petrol and diesel has skyrocketed since the onset of the war in Ukraine, with prices soaring towards €2.20 a litre in many places.

A tax reduction by Government to provide relief to consumers has already been “wiped out” since March, analysts say.

Pressure has been mounting for more support to be provided to households amid the surging cost of living, with motor fuel prices rising alongside home energy bills and grocery costs.

Mr Blevings said that, unlike in the UK, petrol retailers here cannot access the National Vehicle and Driver File (NVDF), a database of vehicle ownership, to allow retailers chase up those who drive off without paying.

Figures from the UK suggest a 39% increase in reports of non-payment at garage forecourts between January and May this year.

“In Great Britain, a scheme called BOSS operates that writes to consumers who commit a drive-off with a claimed 80% recovery rate,” he said.

“We have asked Government numerous times to allow a similar scheme to operate in the Republic, without success.”

The Irish Petrol Retailers Association hopes to meet Minister for Justice Helen McEntee in the next few weeks to revisit the issue, with a view to gaining access to NVDF to assist its members.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has said the cost of living is a key priority for Government and that “serious discussions” will happen in the coming weeks on how to frame Budget 2023.

Micheál Martin said that Government “fully realised” the difficulties spiralling costs are creating for people.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Government realises the pressure the cost of living crisis is putting on people. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

He said that although the Government has introduced some €2bn worth of measures to help people cope with soaring inflation – such as reducing public transport fees and increasing the fuel allowance – the October budget is their opportunity to comprehensively address the crisis.

“We cannot chase inflation on a week-by-week basis … but we will engage with various stakeholders to deal with the crisis that has been brought about by the war, and also coming out of Covid and the economy rebounding.

We haven’t seen inflation as high as this since the 1970s.

“What we want to avoid is what happened in the 1970s which went on for a full decade, we don’t want that happening now.”

Mr Martin said the upcoming Budget will be a “cost of living Budget” but stressed that measures to relieve the pressure on households would be targeted.