Addiction support groups criticise lack of State funding

The State lacks the ability to manage complex mental health issues, according to the Family Addiction Support Network (FASN).

The addiction support group told TDs that while “there is talk” of a diagnosis programme to handle complex issues, it has seen little evidence of it.

Addressing the Oireachtas subcommittee on mental health, the FASN vice-chair Marian Sloan brought up the two issues of mental health and addiction.

She also mentioned the many and complex issues involved that required a multi-agency and multi-disciplinary coordinated response.

But she said: “The mental health expertise required to manage the complexity of dual diagnosis is currently lacking.

“When those in addiction present experiencing a psychotic episode, and using illicit substances, the mental health services can’t assess their mental health due to the impact of substances.”

Individuals must be referred to A&E, she said.

A busy A&E is not the place to manage a deeply distressed and often aggressive individual.”

“While there is talk of a national programme with the HSE developing and rolling out a dual diagnosis programme, we in the North-East have not seen this development as yet.

“This has implications for the concerned person or family member bringing the individual for help, already distressed, and feeling powerless.

“In short, accessing appropriate addiction services in a timely manner causes a great deal of distress and anxiety for family members.

“There are too few addiction services offering information and or support and those working in services may have limited training and knowledge to work with family members.”

She said the network receives funding from the North-East Regional Drugs and Alcohol Task Force of €7,508 a year and some small one-off funding from statutory services to run specific aspects of the service.

But she said no core funding is received “to ensure the continuance and expansion of the service”.

The FASN was, she said, “very disappointed” to receive confirmation in January 2022 that it was not successful in the tendering process with the HSE to provide support to families in Louth and Meath.