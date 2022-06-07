'Everybody loved you. Gillian, you had a heart of gold', mourners heard at funeral of Cork woman

Mourners gathered at St Patrick’s church in Millstreet for the requiem Mass of a beloved mother after her car went into Cork’s River Lee carrying her two young children.

Her two children, Evan and Luke, aged 12 and 10, escaped the sinking car but their mother, 44-year-old primary school teacher Gillian Daly died.

Her coffin stood just below the altar where she had married her husband John 13 years ago.

Ms Daly’s family was hugged with emotion and had hands shaken by a steady procession of sympathisers as ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ played mournfully in the church.

Speaking through Ms Daly’s brother Jason, her husband John said he would be unable to get the words out himself but through Jason, he would share a small snapshot of the lives they had built together.

He said the values she instilled in their sons will make raising them easy.

“There isn’t enough time and there aren’t enough words to do justice to the joy and happiness you brought to the people around you, especially to me and our beautiful boys," he said.

“We met on a night out Cork on 8th December 2001. I knew straight away I was in big trouble,” he said to giggles from the congregation.

“I had to do a lot of chasing, but it was more than worthwhile.” He said they were inseparable as a couple, through thick and thin, good and bad.

“You loved to travel so much and we made wonderful memories throughout the world.

Your charm and gentle, kind way with people transcended nationalities …you brought out the best in people you met all over the world. I often stood back and shook my head in wonder at your ability to form connections with strangers.”

Their wedding on July 18, 2009 was the happiest day of their lives until the birth of their children, he said.

“You took to motherhood like a duck to water, I have never seen two children as loved by their mum.

“The values you instilled in them will make it very easy for me to raise them to be men any mum would be proud of,” he said.

Gillian was “the beauty of the family”, her brother Jason said.

She was highly intelligent and school “came easy to her.” Her gentle, caring nature meant that if her siblings were ever hurt as children, she would feel those scratches or bruises as intently herself.

She brought such happiness to her family, who had been immensely proud of her since she was a “beautiful baby”.

“As a sister, we couldn’t ask for better — you were kind, caring, funny and always put everyone else’s needs ahead of your own.

“Your nature meant you worried too much about everyone else — way too much.

“Growing up as youngsters every small bruise and cut we picked up was equally felt by you. You hated seeing anyone else in pain.

On every family occasion, you were always first to hit dance floor. You simply came alive on the dance floor.

“Everybody loved you. Gillian, you had a heart of gold.

“Goodbye for now to our sweet, caring, loving and beautiful Gillian.”

Gifts to represent Ms Daly and her life were presented in the church.

A photo of her two sons was brought first to represent Ms Daly’s love for them.

A travel book to represent Ms Daly’s love of travel and adventure was then presented.

Evan brought a book of poetry to represent his mother’s love of art in literature.

Luke brought blusher to represent his mother’s love of socialising.

Artwork was also brought to represent her love of her students.

A symbol to represent friendship was also brought as “she was an exceptionally loyal friend and will always be remembered that way.”

Last Friday evening the words of Ms Daly’s family was turned upside down when they heard news of her death and of the courageous escape of her two sons, the officiating priest, Fr Jack Fitzgerald, told mourners.

Her death was a tragic reminder of how fragile life is, he said.

“Gillian’s tragic death has stunned and numbed our community here in Milstreet, in Cork where they reside. People are heartbroken. Its difficult for us to process what happened...in many ways it is beyond our understanding.” He compared the suffering Christ on the cross to the suffering of Ms Daly’s family now.

The many personal tributes made to Ms Daly reveal how everybody who knew her thought very highly of her as wife, mother, teacher and friend, he said.

“She endeared herself to everyone she was in contact with.

“Sadly the plans she made for the future with family and friends must now be left aside,” he said.

“There’s no doubt one of the greatest time of sorrow and grief is when we’re faced with the death of someone we love very much. .. and especially someone as young and vibrant as Gillian was, in the prime of her life with so much to live for.

“When death comes to our door it brings so much sadness and emptiness.” But death is not the end, he said, telling family that they would one day be reunited in heaven.

Emergency services and people who tried to help on Friday night were thanked by family during Prayers of the Faithful.

Ms Daly was said by people who knew her to have an "inner glow of goodness".

She died on Friday evening after her car plunged into the river at Kennedy Quay in Cork after 8pm.

Her sons managed to free themselves and swim from the sinking vehicle and were pulled to safety by bystanders.

She was originally from Millstreet but had been living over recent years in Douglas, a suburb in the south side of Cork city.

She is to be buried afterwards at St Eltin's Cemetery in Kinsale.

Gardaí said their investigation into the tragedy will hinge on forensic and technical evidence as well as eye witness statement