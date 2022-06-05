Tributes paid to Cork mother who died after car enter River Lee in tragic accident

The mother-of-two is survived by her husband, parents, siblings and her sons
Tributes paid to Cork mother who died after car enter River Lee in tragic accident

Gillian Daly, who died after a car entered the River Lee on Friday, June 3. Picture: RIP.ie 

Sun, 05 Jun, 2022 - 11:35
Steve Neville and Neil Michael

Emotional tributes have been paid to a woman who died following a tragic accident in Cork City on Friday night.

Gillian Daly, 44, who lived in Douglas, died after her car entered the River Lee from Kennedy Quay in the city centre.

At the time the car entered the water, Ms Daly had two young sons with her, but they managed to scramble out of the car and were pulled to safety by emergency crews with non-life-threatening injuries.

After being checked up and treated briefly at Cork University Hospital, the boys - aged 12 and 10 - were returned to the care of their father.

Ms Daly is survived by her husband John, parents John Joe and Helen, her three siblings and her two sons.

She will lie in repose at the home of her parents-in-law in Kinsale on Monday before her funeral on Tuesday in Millstreet.

She has been remembered as a "wonderful" mother who "adored" her children and was described as someone who gave "memories full of laughter" to many and as a "beautiful soul".

Rescuers were quickly on the scene on Friday after onlookers who witnessed the incident called for help. After volunteers with Cork Missing Persons Search and Recovery arrived, the location on the riverbed of the vehicle was located.

Rescuers on the scene of the incident on Friday. Picture: Eimer McCauley
Rescuers on the scene of the incident on Friday. Picture: Eimer McCauley

But by the time the 44-year-old was pulled from the car, she had sadly died.

It is understood that the incident is being treated as a tragic accident and inquiries are ongoing.

The woman’s sons are understood to be deeply traumatised by their experience and it could be some time before they are able to give a detailed account of what happened to the gardaí.

A Garda spokesperson said they are investigating all the circumstances of the incident.

As well as the Naval Service, other emergency services involved in the rescue and recovery operation were the Coastguard 117 helicopter from Waterford.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.

