Dublin Airport plan 'worked over weekend' with no flights missed

The Daa plan to run Dublin Airport over the Bank Holiday weekend "worked well", according to Minister of State for International and Road Transport and Logistics Hildegarde Naughton.

Speaking to RTÉ this morning Ms Naughton said no flights were missed on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday from Dublin Airport.

"But this is not just about this weekend, I'm asking the Daa to do whatever it takes to ensure that the summer months ahead are a success for the travelling public, as passenger numbers continue to increase," she said.

She said Daa are hiring staff each week, which will mean there will be an additional 370 workers by the end of this month.

Ms Naughton added: "We will be keeping a very close eye on this ensuring that those recruitment numbers are moving in the right direction.

"This is all about the passengers, the confidence of the passengers and I think that's going to be the test at the end of the day and I think a lot of work has to be done really in relation to rebuilding that confidence and that's something that I'm certainly focused on.

"But it will be the Daa who will have to step up to the mark here to ensure that that confidence is restored. I'll be monitoring it very closely," Ms Naughton told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.