Monkeypox may have been in Europe since early April

Monkeypox may have been circulating undetected in Europe since early April, Portuguese health chiefs have warned.

It comes as Britain has called for a “concerted international effort” to stop the outbreak.

Challenges to contact tracing caused by anonymous sexual encounters by some affected were also highlighted by international reviews published on Friday in the journal Eurosurveillance.

The Portuguese health authority said it has identified 119 cases since May 17.

“The epidemic curve shows that most cases were not part of identified chains of transmission, nor were linked to travel or had contact with symptomatic persons or with animals,” it said.

“Our findings, consistent with results from investigations in the UK, raise the hypothesis of possible undetected spread of MXPV (monkeypox virus) occurring in Europe at least since early April and potential importation into Portugal.”

Surveillance and control

In Britain, 225 cases were identified up to Thursday, including two in Northern Ireland.

The British Health Security Agency found monkeypox spreading in Europe in a way not seen before and this has “profound implications for surveillance and control”.

It urged: “While the aim should remain elimination, public health success will require a concerted international effort.”

Separating clusters of cases into three incidents, it said contacts for two incidents were mainly on the same plane or healthcare workers. In the third incident, 356 community contacts were identified,

It found many “knowledge gaps” including around whether or not sexual contact is sustaining the outbreak.

In some instances, identifying the true number of sexual contacts was difficult due to contexts like group sex.

“Of the 78 sexual contacts who were reported in Incident 3, only 28% had names or contact details reported. Several cases declined to share personal details of their sexual contacts, or reported multiple anonymous contacts, such as in dark rooms and cruising grounds.”

The smallpox vaccine Imvanex is being offered to high-risk contacts across Britain.

A study of one case in Melbourne, where the man had recently travelled to Europe, stated he was admitted to hospital for pain management and evaluation.

Whole genome sequencing found similarities with sequences in Europe and the US.

Not historically associated with sexual contact

They cautioned monkeypox is “not historically associated with sexual contact” and said establishing links would need larger studies.

The Italian review states the virus is transmitting human-to-human and notes this did not happen effectively during endemic outbreaks across African countries.

It says lesions on patients’ skin are different to those traditionally associated with this virus. Three of the four patients studied were at the same event on Gran Canaria in early May, and all recovered spontaneously.

In Ireland, six cases were confirmed up to Thursday. The HSE said anyone, regardless of their sexuality, can get monkeypox and urged people to be aware of symptoms.