Doctor warns of danger of inhaling 'laughing gas' as Revenue seize 388,000 canisters

Doctor warns of danger of inhaling 'laughing gas' as Revenue seize 388,000 canisters

Galway GP Martin Daly said that evidence shows that nitrous oxide is rarely used in isolation and is often abused alongside other drugs.

Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 07:57
Michelle McGlynn

Over 388,000 canisters of so-called 'laughing gas' have been seized by Revenue since the start of last year.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says a further 2,350 have been recovered so far this year.

Nitrous oxide is commonly used for pain relief but is also used by people to feel high.

Revenue seizes the drug when they believe it is going to be used as a psychoactive substance.

Galway GP Martin Daly said that evidence shows that nitrous oxide is rarely used in isolation and is often abused alongside other drugs.

Mixing drugs further complicates the list of side effects that might occur and could enhance the effect of the other drugs on the body.

"Using nitrous oxide along with other drugs can cause serious problems," he warned.

"But even abuse of nitrous oxide on its own and overdosage can cause fainting, dizziness and also, in severe cases, respiratory arrest and heart attack."

Dr Daly also warned that abusing nitrous oxide in enclosed spaces can cause people to become hypoxic - a dangerous condition that occurs when the body does not get enough oxygen.

The use of laughing gas as a recreational drug has become increasingly popular in recent years due to its easy availability and lack of significant after-effects.

It is illegal to sell nitrous oxide for human consumption and it is also illegal to consume it under the Criminal Justice (Psychoactive Substances) Act 2010.

Read More

Covid payments allowed users to increase their drug use

More in this section

Man installing thermal roof insulation layer - using mineral wool panels. Attic renovation and insulation concept Owners of the most inefficient homes excluded from State retrofitting scheme
Plane not checked in Shannon for Ukraine war-bound weapons Plane not checked in Shannon for Ukraine war-bound weapons
Higher education funding Third-level institutions to get €3m to make campuses more inclusive
HealthDrugs
<p>Off-shore wind and the use of LNG into the future dominated discussions at the Oireachtas committee hearing (Paul Faith/PA)</p>

Politicians question top EU official over energy policy

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices