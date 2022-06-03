Doctor warns of danger of inhaling 'laughing gas' as Revenue seize 388,000 canisters

Over 388,000 canisters of so-called 'laughing gas' have been seized by Revenue since the start of last year.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says a further 2,350 have been recovered so far this year.

Nitrous oxide is commonly used for pain relief but is also used by people to feel high.

Revenue seizes the drug when they believe it is going to be used as a psychoactive substance.

Galway GP Martin Daly said that evidence shows that nitrous oxide is rarely used in isolation and is often abused alongside other drugs.

Mixing drugs further complicates the list of side effects that might occur and could enhance the effect of the other drugs on the body.

"Using nitrous oxide along with other drugs can cause serious problems," he warned.

"But even abuse of nitrous oxide on its own and overdosage can cause fainting, dizziness and also, in severe cases, respiratory arrest and heart attack."

Dr Daly also warned that abusing nitrous oxide in enclosed spaces can cause people to become hypoxic - a dangerous condition that occurs when the body does not get enough oxygen.

The use of laughing gas as a recreational drug has become increasingly popular in recent years due to its easy availability and lack of significant after-effects.

It is illegal to sell nitrous oxide for human consumption and it is also illegal to consume it under the Criminal Justice (Psychoactive Substances) Act 2010.