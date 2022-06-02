Second child in Ireland receives a liver transplant linked to hepatitis

Second child in Ireland receives a liver transplant linked to hepatitis

Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 15:26
Niamh Griffin

A second child in Ireland has received a liver transplant linked to hepatitis, the cause of which is unknown, as the number of identified cases rises to 12.

A further small group of children are being investigated as possible cases, the latest update from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows.

“All probable cases are in children between the ages of one and 12 years of age and all have been hospitalised,” the HPSC said.

Two children have received a liver transplant and there has been one death associated with this disease.” 

This follows a larger outbreak in the UK where up to the end of May, 222 cases had been identified including 16 in Northern Ireland.

However, the HPSC said there were no links between the Irish cases and the British cases, with just one child having been to the UK recently before getting sick. None of the Irish children affected had Covid-19 at the time, and the majority are not vaccinated.

It is not yet known what is causing this unusual form of hepatitis, the HPSC said, with common viruses which cause hepatitis A, B, C and E not detected.

Investigations are examining potential links to the adenovirus, which is a common cause of childhood and adult illnesses causing mild cold- or flu-like illness, or diarrhoea.

However this rarely causes hepatitis so other causes including Covid-19 or environmental factors are also being investigated.

Parents and guardians are advised to watch for the three main signs of hepatitis which include pale, grey-coloured faeces, dark urine and yellowing of the eyes and skin. If these are seen, the family should contact their GP immediately. Other symptoms can include a high temperature, itchy skin and muscle and joint pain.

GPs and paediatricians in hospitals in Ireland have also been alerted to the slowly rising number of cases.

Up to May 27, the World Health Organisation reported 650 cases of this virus across 33 countries. Most cases identified so far have been in Europe.

