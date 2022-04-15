Irish children hit by severe hepatitis outbreak 

The cases of severe acute hepatitis found in Ireland have no links to the British cases, said the HSE.

Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 19:48
Niamh Griffin

An outbreak of severe acute hepatitis among young children has already seen up to five cases in Ireland and 74 across Britain, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Of the British children, six have had to undergo liver transplantation and more cases are expected to be identified in the coming days. Symptoms of this serious liver inflammation include jaundice, diarrhoea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

“Following the notification from the UK, less than five cases (confirmed or possible) have been reported in Ireland. Further investigations into these are ongoing,” the WHO said.

A HSE spokeswoman said it is unusual to see so many cases in a six-week period.

"The Irish cases have no links to the UK cases, and none had a recent travel history to the UK before onset of symptoms,” she said.

The common viruses that cause hepatitis (hepatitis viruses A, B, C, and E) have not been detected in any of the cases. Other possible causes of the hepatitis are under investigation.”

The Northern Ireland Public Health Agency said there are up to five cases there also.

“One of a number of potential causes under investigation is that a group of viruses called adenoviruses may be causing the illnesses. However, other possible causes are also being actively investigated,” it said.

The UK Health Security Agency said no links to the Covid-19 vaccine have been found.

Spanish authorities are also investigating three cases in children aged under 11, the WHO said.

