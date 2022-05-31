New counselling service for people harmed by gambling

The number of people who have sought treatment for problem gambling as well as alcohol and drug addictions has increased 20-fold in just four years, according to one of the country's leading addiction treatment services.

Addressing the launch of the new nationwide support service by the Gambling Awareness Trust (GAT), Cuan Mhuire addiction counsellor Michael Guerin said that over half of the clients coming forward for support with gambling addictions are under the age of 35.

The number of women being supported by Cuan Mhuire for problem gambling also increased eight-fold between 2016 and 2020 in what was described as an "alarming trend".

“We believe that in the future problematic gambling will progressively become a greater issue for younger people,” he said.

Pam Bergin of Gambling Awareness Trust with 28-year-old Tom Boggins who has recovered from harmful gambling and is sharing his personal story on IrishExaminer.com today. See link below. Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

The new initiative from the Gambling Awareness Trust and the Family Resource Centre National Forum will see 20 family resource centres provide counselling services to those experiencing harmful gambling and their families.

The resource centres are spread around the country and include one each in Cork, Clare, Waterford, and Kerry, two in Limerick, and three covering Tipperary.

Pam Bergin, executive director of GAT, said such support in the community was badly needed given the prevalence of problem gambling in Ireland.

Estimates differ on the number of problem gamblers in Ireland but GAT said its research suggested 55,000 people in Ireland may be affected.

Ms Bergin said the support service is going to be "accessible for anybody that’s struggling, not just the person that has problematic gambling".

For parents, and siblings and partners out there, when there’s dedicated services and they’re so local, it will encourage people to reach out for that help.

Mr Guerin said that since the pandemic, 200 people have been through specialised residential gambling addiction programmes with their service.

“We know from dealing with clients, the absolute scarcity of services at a community level for people with gambling addictions,” he said.

He said that, given the prevalence of problem gambling among young people who may also abuse other substances, services will be dealing with a “very young poly-addicted cohort of clients who’ll have complex needs in terms of treatment and support”.

Michael Guerin, senior addiction counsellor with Cuan Mhuire, highlights the scarcity of services for problem gamblers at a community level. Picture: Brian Arthur

GAT is wholly funded by donations from the online and retail betting industry in Ireland. Under long-awaited proposed Government legislation, a social impact fund will see gambling firms required to give money to help fund research and support services.

Ms Bergin said that her organisation is operating under a similar model as envisaged under the Government’s plans.

“It mirrors what’s proposed in the legislation with the social fund,” she said. “We would hope whatever way it rolls out in the future, that these services will continue to be funded. That would be our primary objective in all of this."

• If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, visit the new Gambling Awareness Trust website at www.gamblingcare.ie and you can also click here to see further support services.