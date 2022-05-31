When Tom Boggins made his first Holy Communion at the age of eight, he went to the Square shopping centre in Tallaght with the money.

Instead of going to the cinema like others, he went to the arcade and spent all the money he had.

“I couldn’t get rid of it quickly enough. The thrill of putting the money in and hearing the click. It’s crazy looking back.”

Just under three years ago, Mr Boggins entered a residential treatment programme for his gambling addiction that had continued to spiral out of control from his teens into his 20s.

Speaking at the launch of a nationwide counselling service for problem gambling, he said he wants to get the message out there that help is available.

“Now I can look back and you can pinpoint certain areas, stuff that would have affected me. I would’ve turned to the likes of gambling as a way to get away from who I was, where I was, and what people were in my life.”

'Instant gratification'

Before he stopped gambling, Mr Boggins said he’d have a bet on “absolutely anything”.

“It was about that instant gratification,” he said.

“It’d be in the bookies, on the laptop, on the phone, ringing people to have bets on.”

He described having poker nights with friends where he’d go to a casino afterwards.

“No matter where I went, gambling was always there,” he said.

When he took the steps to enter a treatment programme, Mr Boggins said he began to learn more about himself and about his addiction through the help and support he received.

“I know if I gamble today, I probably won’t make it back again,” he said. “I’ll be dealing with this my whole life. I’m not even 30 yet.

“I’m blessed today that I can actually sit here because there are so many people that don’t make it through this disease.”

