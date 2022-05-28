Promoter explains high price of Springsteen concert tickets

Rising insurance premiums and spiralling service costs are to blame for sky-high ticket prices for the Bruce Springsteen concerts, according to a leading music promoter.

Prices for the Springsteen concerts in Dublin's RDS next year range from €96-€156 for seated, and €131 for standing, before the addition of service fees for each ticket from seller Ticketmaster.

This compares to ticket prices for The Boss at Croke Park in 2016, which began at €65.

Insurance costs

Promoter Peter Aiken acknowledged that the tickets were "dear", but said public liability insurance in the Republic was huge compared to other regions.

He said he paid €65,000 for public liability insurance for the recent Ed Sheeran concert in Cork, compared to €1,500 in Belfast.

Venues aren't cheap to rent... I'm also paying 2022 costs, everything has gone through the roof — the cleaners, portable toilets, even the gardaí have gone up in price

However, Mr Aiken said Ireland was not the dearest for tickets in Europe "by any stretch".

Live at the Marquee

He was speaking ahead of the latest edition of the Live at the Marquee series of concerts in Cork, which is back for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

The event may even continue at the iconic Marina venue next year, Mr Aiken said.

It was previously thought that plans for 1,000 apartments by developer Marina Quarter Ltd, backed by Glenveagh Properties, on the site would rule out the Live at the Marquee series, which has run since 2005.

However, Mr Aiken said yesterday that he was hopeful the concert series would return in 2023 to the Cork docklands site.

Glenveagh Properties did not comment on its plans for development at the site.